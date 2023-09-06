Class 3A No. 1 Bellmont and No. 7 Angola each picked up big nonconference volleyball victories on Wednesday.
The Braves (16-1) beat Carroll (12-3) in three sets, 25-18, 25-16, 25-21, a day after beating the Chargers' traditional rival, Homestead.
Bailey Sinish had 10 kills for the Chargers, Olivia Gisslen had 22 assists and Brenna Ginder had 15 digs.
Meanwhile in Fort Wayne, Angola (9-0) lost the first two sets but climbed back to win the next three and beat Class 3A No. 8 Concordia (6-5) 24-26, 19-25, 25-21, 25-16, 15-5.
Angola is scheduled to host Bellmont on Sept. 16.
WAYNE 3, CANTERBURY 0: The Generals (3-12) picked up their third win of the season – and their second over the Cavaliers (0-9) – with a 25-17, 25-18, 25-13 victory at home. Alexa Coble and Alex Rahall each had five kills for Canterbury, Elizabeth Craig had 16 kills and Gabi Zambrano had 12 assists and three aces.
Boys Tennis
HOMESTEAD 4, WARSAW 1: The No. 4 Spartans won the top two singles positions and both doubles matches at home on Wednesday to improve to 9-1. Three of the four Homestead wins came by scores of 6-0, 6-0: Senior Stephen Meier beat Warsaw sophomore Charlie Norton by that score at No. 1 singles, as did sophomore Ben Garrean against Ted Grandon at No. 2 singles and senior Alex Graber and sophomore Eric Ji over seniors Caleb Smith and Patrick Stump at No. 1 doubles. The Homestead No. 2 doubles team of senior Matthew Otten and junior Devesh Vamadevan beat junior Drew Dyser and senior Khareus Miller by a score of 6-4, 6-2. At No. 3 singles, Warsaw freshman Henry Norton beat Homestead freshman Will Miller, 6-3, 7-5.
CARROLL 5, BLUFFTON 0: At Carroll, the No. 26 Chargers improved to 11-2. At No. 1 singles, Carroll sophomore Andrew Jamison beat Bluffton junior Anthony Hartman 6-0, 6-1. At No. 2 singles, senior Will Rudolph beat Nolan Lambert, 6-0, 6-0, and at No. 3 singles junior Sam Nietert beat freshman Lance Moser 6-1, 6-1. Both doubles matches were won by Carroll 6-0, 6-0: Junior Jaxon Sparks and senior Conner Gibson beat juniors Kade Abbett and Ben Maggard at No. 1 doubles and senior Nick Drummer and freshman Sam Mettler beat junior Dane Schlagenhauf and freshman Coy Lantz at No. 2 doubles.
HUNTINGTON NORTH 5, CONCORDIA 0: At No. 1 singles, Huntington North's Max Fusselman beat Concordia's Chris Stamm 6-0, 6-1. At No. 2 singles, Braeden Christiansen beat Evan Gerig 6-4, 6-1. At No. 3 singles, Matthew Daas beat Josh Maxson 6-0, 6-1. At No. 1 doubles, Dale Schweller and Mason Kline beat Noah Schlicker and Will Butler 6-0, 6-2, and at No. 2 doubles Quinn Young and Peyton Huff beat Nathan Bryan and Nice Conley 6-4, 6-4.
BISHOP LUERS 3, BELLMONT 2: The Knights won at No. 1 singles and both doubles positions to improve to 3-4. Bishop Luers' No. 1 singles player Jackson Keirns beat Bellmont's Hayden Huss 6-3, 6-2, the Knights' No. 1 doubles team of Ashton Cramer and Jack Klinger beat James Miller and Kaden Ramsey 6-1, 6-3, and at No. 2 doubles Cole Gerardot and Brandtly Hike beat Larry Knous and Ben Mendoza, 7-6(5), 6-1. Bellmont's Bryson Ball beat Pete Allen 6-1, 6-1, at No. 2 singles, and at No. 3 singles Bellmont's Layne Lemaster beat Harrison vonBurg 6-0, 7-5.