ANGOLA – The Central Noble girls remain undefeated, improving to 18-0 after beating Angola 52-30 in the NECC Tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday.
The Cougars (18-0, 7-0 NECC) held Angola (8-10, 5-3 NECC) to just four points in the second quarter and led 28-14 at halftime. Eight different Cougars scored, and the team shot 45% from the field, with seven 3-pointers and 7 of 9 shooting from the free throw line.
The Cougars and Hornets each received a first-round bye to Wednesday's quarterfinals
Central Noble will play the Blazers in the conference tournament semifinals at Eastside at 6 p.m. on Friday.
EASTSIDE 67, LAKELAND 57 (OT): At Butler, the Blazers (13-5, 6-1 NECC) outscored the Lakers 17-7 in overtime to move on to the NECC Tournament semifinals. The Blazers led 26-25 at halftime, and the Lakers outscored them 13-9 in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Paige Traxler led Eastside with 23 points, Grace Kreischer had 12, Jayci Kitchen and Kaylie Hertig scored 11 each and Sydnee Kessler had 10. Eastside will play host to Central Noble on Friday.
WEST NOBLE 40, WESTVIEW 29: At Ligonier, the Chargers (3-14, 2-5 NECC) avenged a 55-29 loss to the Warriors (7-10, 4-3 NECC) in December to move on to the conference tournament semifinals. The Chargers opened a 10-0, which allowed them to withstand a third quarter in which they were outscored 12-0 by Westview. Mackensy Mabie led West Noble with 19 points, and Alexia Mast scored 12. It was the first West Noble win in the NECC Tournament, excluding consolation bracket games, since 2019. The Chargers move on to face the Fairfield Falcons (16-2, 7-0 NECC), who knocked out defending champion Garrett (8-10, 3-4 NECC) with a 57-39 win on Wednesday. This game will be played at 6 p.m. Friday at Fairfield.
Boys NECC Tournament
WEST NOBLE 56, WESTVIEW 53: At Ligonier, the Chargers (10-1, 5-0 NECC) rallied in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Warriors (7-4, 3-1 NECC) 17-8 to reach the tournament semifinals. Austin Cripe led West Noble with 23 points, Bradyn Barth scored 12 points and Nevin Phares had 11. The Chargers will play Friday at Fairfield, which beat Fremont 45-44 in Wednesday's quarterfinals.
Central Noble (7-3, 2-2 NECC) will play Lakeland (8-4, 2-3 NECC) in the boys semifinals at Eastside at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. The Cougars beat Angola (3-8, 2-3 NECC) 65-46 in the quarterfinal on Wednesday, and Lakeland (8-4, 2-3 NECC) beat Eastside (5-6, 0-4 NECC). Conner Lemmon led the Cougars with 22 points on Wednesday, and Drew Pliett had 21. Redick Zolman and Isaiah Gard each scored 10.
Girls Basketball
HUNTINGTON NORTH 47, WAYNE 42: At Wayne, the Vikings (14-2, 2-1 NE8) won their 10th straight game. Taylor Double led Huntington North with 25 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Gracie Fields had nine points, seven rebounds and four assists.
WARSAW 71, MISHAWAKA 29: At Mishawaka, the Tigers (14-4, 5-0 NLC) hit a program-record 13 3-pointers to remain undefeated in conference play. Brooke Zartman went 5 of 5 from the 3-point line to finish with a tema-high 15 points. Abbey Peterson and Alexis Neeley each scored 11. Warsaw has now hit 140 3-pointers this season, which is also a program record.
Boys Basketball
BISHOP DWENGER 56, NEW HAVEN 49: At New Haven, the Saints (2-9, 0-3 SAC) outscored the Bulldogs (6-7, 2-0 NE8) 22-12 in the fourth quarter for their first victory since a win over DeKalb on Dec. 13. Bishop Dwenger's Sam Campbell had 17 points and five rebounds and Preston Ross had 12 points and 23 rebounds. Darrion Brooks led the Bulldogs with 14 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Korbyn Hammel had 12 points and three rebounds.