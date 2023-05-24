Homestead's Mason Weaver no-hit Columbia City on Wednesday in the first round of the Class 4A Huntington North Sectional, striking out 16 Eagles batters as the Spartans won 5-0.
Homestead (16-9) scored one run each in five innings.
Justin Goskowicz went 3 for 3 with two stolen bases, and Logann Tuttle went 3 for 4 with a double and a triple.
Columbia City finishes the season with a 19-9 record.
Huntington North (16-3) beat New Haven (5-17) 10-3 in the first game of the day, and the Spartans and Vikings are now set to play each other in the sectional semifinal at Huntington University at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Carroll Sectional
DEKALB 3, NORTHROP 2: The Barons (19-10) scored two runs in the sixth inning to move into the lead, ousting the Bruins (12-12) in the first round. Parker Smith pitched all seven innings for DeKalb, giving up two runs on two hits, walking four and striking out 14. Ethan Jordan batted in two of DeKalb's three runs.
Class 3A
NorthWood Sectional
LAKELAND 9, WEST NOBLE 0: The Chargers finish with a 5-17 record. Lakeland's Jayden Marshall struck out eight while allowing one hit and two walks.
EAST NOBLE 8, WAWASEE 4: The Knights (10-16) move on to face Lakeland (17-12) at noon Saturday in the sectional semifinals. The Warriors end the season with a 3-22 record.
Oak Hill Sectional
NORWELL 4, MISSISSINEWA 1: Norwell's Curtis Ellis earned the win on the mound, allowing one run on three hits in seven innings, walking two Oak Hill batters while striking out 10. The Knights (20-7) scored two runs in both the first and second innings and Mississinewa scored its one run in the top of the first, and the two teams remained scoreless from the third inning on. Norwell's Drew Graft went 2 for 3 with two runs scored. The Knights move on to face Peru in the sectional semifinal at noon on Saturday.
Class 2A
Blackford Sectional
SOUTH ADAMS 2, EASTBROOK 0: The Starfires (17-12) scored two runs in the fifth inning, and that was enough to knock out Eastbrook (8-17) and move on to the sectional semifinals, where South Adams will face Adams Central at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
ADAMS CENTRAL 6, BLACKFORD 4: Blackford (17-12) scored all four of its runs in the first inning off of walks and errors, but the Flying Jets (16-8) were able to pull ahead late in the game. Adams Central trailed 4-3 in the seventh inning, but a sacrifice bunt by Dakota Perry scored two runs to put the Jets on top.
Westview Sectional
WESTVIEW 11, CHURUBUSCO 1 (5 innings): The Eagles (8-16) scored one run in the fifth, but that was not enough to prevent Westview (16-8) from closing out the first-round game early due to the five-run rule.
EASTSIDE 8, PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 3: The Blazers (13-7) led 4-1 after three innings to scored four runs in the fifth to make sure there would be no comeback for Prairie Heights (6-19). Eastside is now set to face Westview in the sectional semifinal at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Class A
Fremont Sectional
CANTERBURY 5, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 0: The Cavaliers improved to 4-9 with a first-round win over Bethany Christian (10-11) and head to the sectional semifinal, where they will face Blackhawk Christian (9-12) at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Anderson Prep Sectional
WES-DEL 8, SOUTHERN WELLS 1: The Raiders (5-18) took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning, but Wes-Del (18-8) scored eight runs in the sixth inning to punch a ticket through to the sectional semifinal.
SOFTBALL
Class 3A
NorthWood Sectional
EAST NOBLE 13, NORTHWOOD 2 (5 innings): The Knights (18-9) scored eight runs in the third, and Bailea Bortner hit a grand slam in the fourth inning. Abby Alwine got the win, and East Noble advances to the sectional championship game against Fairfield (17-14) at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Angola Sectional
LEO 8, WOODLAN 2: The No. 1 team in Class 3A knocked out the ACAC champion. Woodlan (16-4) took a 2-1 lead in the first inning, but Leo 23-1 scored two runs in the third to take the lead and then poured on four more in the fifth. The Lions will face Heritage in Thursday's championship at 6 p.m.
HERITAGE 13, CONCORDIA 3 (6 innings): The Patriots (16-8) out-hit the SAC champion Cadets (12-12) 16-2, but they didn't break out until a six-run fifth put them up 8-0. Concordia scored all three of its runs in the sixth, but the Patriots also scored five runs in the frame, so the 10-run rule was invoked.
Class A
Lakewood Park Christian Sectional
FREMONT 16, HAMILTON 0 (5 innings): The Eagles (11-12) scored four runs in the first inning, eight in the second and four more in the third to go through to Saturday's sectional final against Elkhart Christian Academy (9-8). Hamilton finishes the season 0-7.