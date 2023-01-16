Norwell has slipped out of the IBCA girls basketball rankings this week while Snider has climbed back in, but there remain five local girls teams among the state's top 20 teams.
Northrop (17-1) remains the area's top-ranked team and held steady at No. 4 after wins over South Side and Bellmont. Columbia City (17-2), which won at Wawasee on Tuesday and then cemented its hold atop the NE8 with a win over Huntington North on Saturday, moved up two spots to No. 9.
Homestead (14-3), which lost to Snider 68-62 in overtime on Friday, dropped two spots to No. 10.
Warsaw (15-4) moved down two spots to No. 16 this week despite conference wins against Mishawaka and Goshen.
In the wake of Snider's win over Homestead the Panthers moved back into the top 20, appearing at No. 19.
Norwell dropped out of the top 20 despite wins at Bishop Dwenger and Bellmont. The Knights (16-3) continued to receive votes, along with Bellmont (14-4), Carroll (11-6), Central Noble (19-1) and Huntington North (14-3).
South Bend Washington (19-0) is the unanimous No. 1, followed by Noblesville (17-3).
The full poll is listed below:
IBCA girls' basketball poll -- Week 11 (Jan. 15)
Rk School Points Record FPV
1 South Bend Washington 400 19-0 20
2 Noblesville 353 17-3
3 Zionsville 349 18-1
4 Fort Wayne Northrop 339 17-1
5 Fishers 325 16-2
6 Hamilton Southeastern 302 17-2
7 Bedford North Lawrence 287 18-3
8 Twin Lakes 234 20-0
9 Columbia City 213 17-2
10 Homestead 189 14-3
11 Indian Creek 154 18-1
12 Warren Central 140 13-4
13 Lake Central 133 16-4
14 Evansville Memorial 125 18-1
15 Valparaiso 111 19-1
16 Warsaw 96 15-4
17 Center Grove 90 16-4
18 Northridge 76 17-4
19 Fort Wayne Snider 71 14-4
20 Lawrence Central 37 15-4
Other schools receiving votes: Andrean (16-3), Bellmont (14-4), Brownsburg (11-8), Carroll-Fort Wayne (11-6), Castle (11-8), Caston (19-0), Central Noble (19-1), Corydon Central (18-2), Fairfield (18-2), Franklin Community (12-5), Huntington North (14-3), Jay County (18-1), Jennings County (12-5), Lafayette Central Catholic (13-6), Lanesville (20-2), Lawrence North (12-7), Mishawaka Marian (16-5), Mooresville (14-6), North Knox (19-1), Norwell (16-3), Penn (14-5), Tri (18-0), Westfield (11-8).