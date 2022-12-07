Three local girls basketball teams moved into the IBCA rankings, bringing the total number of Northeast Indiana girls teams in the top 20 of the all-classes poll to six.
Northrop (6-1) dropped two spots to No. 8 after suffering its first loss, a 59-52 defeat by Noblesville, on Saturday. Homestead (7-2) moved up two spots into a tie for No. 9 and Carroll (6-3) dropped seven spots to No. 15. The three local teams to jump into the top 20 are No. 17 Columbia City (8-1), No. 18 Norwell (8-1) and No. 19 Warsaw (7-2). Snider (7-3) and Huntington North (5-2) also received votes.
South Bend Washington (10-0) remains No. 1.
Washington is also No. 1 in the Class 4A ICGSA poll. Northrop is seventh, Homestead ninth, Columbia City is tied for 10th, Warsaw and Snider are tied for 13th and Carroll is tied for 16th.
Twin Lakes is No. 1 in the Class 3A poll, just ahead of No. 2 Norwell, and Bellmont (8-1) is tied for 13th.
The Class 2A No. 1 is North Knox (10-0), and Central Noble (11-0) is third.
Lanesville (9-1) in No. 1 in Class A, and Blackhawk Christian (5-2) is 20th.
The full polls are listed below:
IBCA girls' basketball poll -- Week 5 (Dec. 4)
Rk School Points Record FPV
1 South Bend Washington 399 9-0 19
2 Zionsville 374 8-0 1
3 Hamilton Southeastern 367 9-0
4 Bedford North Lawrence 319 8-1
5 Noblesville 297 7-2
6 Fishers 278 9-2
7 Lake Central 257 6-1
8 Fort Wayne Northrop 255 6-1
T.9 Homestead 209 7-2
T.9 Indian Creek 209 9-0
11 Twin Lakes 169 9-0
12 Northridge 147 8-2
13 Mishawaka Marian 128 8-1
14 Warren Central 97 7-2
15 Carroll (Fort Wayne) 81 6-3
16 Corydon Central 79 9-1
17 Columbia City 72 8-1
18 Norwell 71 8-1
19 Warsaw 59 7-2
20 Lawrence Central 51 3-2
Other schools receiving votes: Ben Davis (5-3), Carroll-Flora (8-1), Caston (9-0), Center Grove (5-4), Evansville Memorial (6-0), Fairfield (9-1), Fort Wayne Snider (7-3), Franklin Community (6-3), Hamilton Heights (8-1), Huntington North (4-2), Jay County (7-1), Jennings County (5-2), Lafayette Central Catholic (5-2), Lanesville (8-1), Lawrence North (7-3), Linton-Stockton (8-0), North Knox (9-0), Scottsburg (6-2), Tri (8-0), Valparaiso (8-0), West Lafayette (10-1), Westfield (5-3).
ICGSA Polls
CLASS 4A
DEC. 4
1. South Bend Washington (10-0)
2. Zionsville (9-0)
3. Hamilton Southeastern (10-0)
4. Bedford North Lawrence (8-1)
5. Noblesville (7-2)
6. Fishers (8-2)
7. Fort Wayne Northrop (6-1)
8. Lake Central (6-1)
9. Homestead (7-2)
10. Columbia City (8-1)
10. Warren Central (8-2)
12. Northridge (9-2)
13. Lawrence North (8-3)
13. Warsaw (7-2)
13. Fort Wayne Snider (7-3)
16. Carroll (Fort Wayne) (6-3)
16. Valparaiso (8-0)
16. Lawrence Central (3-2)
CLASS 3A
1. Twin Lakes (10-0)
2. Norwell (8-1)
3. Indian Creek (9-0)
4. Mishawaka Marian (9-1)
5. Jay County (8-1)
6. Evansville Memorial (7-0)
6. Hamilton Heights (8-1)
8. Corydon Central (9-1)
9. Gibson Southern (5-3)
10. Northwestern (7-2)
11. Fairfield (9-1)
12. West Lafayette (10-2)
13. Bellmont (8-1)
13. Benton Central (6-2)
15. Heritage Christian (6-2)
15. Danville (9-2)
CLASS 2A
1. North Knox (10-0)
2. Blackford (8-0)
3. Central Noble (11-0)
4. Forest Park (9-1)
5. Winchester (7-1)
6. Andrean (5-1)
7. Carroll (Flora) (9-1)
8. Linton-Stockton (8-0)
9. Eastern Hancock (9-3)
9. Brownstown Central (7-3)
11. Lafayette Central Catholic (6-2)
12. North Miami (6-1)
12. Pioneer (6-1)
14. Eastbrook (5-2)
14. Seeger (8-1)
16. Triton Central (4-3)
16. Alexandria (8-1)
CLASS 1A
1. Lanesville (9-1)
1. Tri (8-0)
3. Caston (9-0)
4. Trinity Lutheran (6-1)
5. Northeast Dubois (7-2)
6. Morgan Twp. (9-2)
7. Vincennes Rivet (6-2)
8. Blue River (6-2)
9. Bethany Christian (6-1)
10. Clinton Central (7-2)
11. Kouts (6-4)
11. Washington Twp. (5-2)
13. DeMotte Christian (8-1)
14. Orleans (6-3)
15. Borden (6-2)
15. Wood Memorial (7-3)
17. Bethesda Christian (4-3)
17. Triton (7-3)
17. Tecumseh (1-6)
20. Fort Wayne Blackhawk (5-2)