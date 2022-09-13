Carroll football (4-0)  is ranked No. 7 in Class 6A in both polls this week, moving up two spots in the IFCA coaches poll and one spot in the AP media poll. Warsaw (4-0) received votes in both polls. 

Snider (3-1) is ranked No. 4 in Class 5A in both polls, falling a spot in the IFCA poll and moving up one in the AP poll. Bishop Dwenger (3-1) jumped a spot to No. 6 in the coaches poll and two spots to No. 8 in the AP poll, and North Side (2-2) is tied for 10th by the AP and received votes in the coaches poll. 

No local Class 4A teams are ranked, although East Noble (3-1) received votes in both polls. 

Norwell (4-0) moved up a spot into a tie for sixth in the IFCA Class 3A rankings and jumped two spots to No. 4 in the AP rankings. 

Bishop Luers (2-2) moved up two spots to No. 6 in the Class 2A IFCA rankings and improved one spot to No. 9 in the media poll. Eastside (2-2) received votes in both. 

Adams Central (4-0) remains the Class A No. 2 in both polls, but South Adams (3-1) fell three spots to No. 6 in both rankings. 

The full polls are listed below:

2022 Indiana Football Coaches Association Coaches Poll (Week 5)

6A

1. Brownsburg 4-0 (9) 99

2. Center Grove 3-1 (1) 88

3. Indpls Cathedral 3-1 80

4. Hamilton SE 4-0 67

5. Ben Davis 2-2 51

6. Carmel 2-2 49

7. Carroll (Allen) 4-0 32

8. Westfield 3-1 17

9. Fishers 3-1 16

10. Warren Central 2-2 14

Others receiving votes: Elkhart 4-0 (11), Warsaw 4-0 (10), Lawrence Central 2-2 (8), Penn 2-2 (7), Lawrence North 2-2 (2)

5A

1. Whiteland 4-0 (10) 100

2. Mishawaka 4-0 83

3. Merrillville 3-1 77

4. FW Snider 3-1 73

5. Valparaiso 3-1 54

6. FW Dwenger 3-1 47

7. Franklin 3-1 36

8. Castle 3-1 25

9. Decatur Central 2-2 20

10. Harrison (WL) 3-1 18

Others receiving votes: Bloomington South 3-1 (11), FW North 2-2 (8), Bloomington North 1-3 (3), TH South 3-1 (1)

4A

1. New Palestine 4-0 (6) 95

2. Indpls Roncalli 4-0 (4) 93

3. Mooresville 4-0 76

4. Kokomo 4-0 63

5. East Central 3-1 48

6. Northwood 4-0 43

T7. Brebeuf Jesuit 2-1 36

T7. New Prairie 4-0 35

9. Evansville Reitz 4-0 25

10. Greenfield Central 3-1 15

Others receiving votes: Northview 4-0 (8), Martinsville 3-1 (5), Northridge 1-3 (4), Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 1-3 (2), East Noble 3-1 (1)

3A

1. West Lafayette 4-0 (7) 94

2. Indpls Chatard 2-2 (3) 89

3. Gibson Southern 4-0 87

4. Tri-West 3-1 65

5. Guerin Catholic 3-1 42

T6. Norwell 4-0 37

T6. Western Boone 3-1 37

8. Hanover Central 4-0 35

9. Lawrenceburg 3-1 27

10. Owen Valley 4-0 12

Others receiving votes: Southridge 4-0 (8), Oak Hill 4-0 (6), South Dearborn 4-0 (4), Vincennes Lincoln 4-0 (4), Charlestown 4-0 (2), Yorktown 3-1 (1)

2A

1. Linton-Stockton 4-0 (9) 96

2. Andrean 2-2 86

3. Indpls Scecina 4-0 (1) 82

4. LaVille 4-0 59

5. Eastbrook 3-1 49

6. FW Luers 2-2 40

7. Evansville Mater Dei 2-2 35

8. Heritage Christian 3-1 29

9. Triton Central 3-1 27

10. Lafayette CC 2-2 17

Others receiving votes: Lewis Cass 4-0 (8), Eastside 2-2 (5), Alexandria 3-1 (3), Brownstown Central 3-1 (2), Eastern (Greentown) 3-1 (1)

1A

1. Indpls Lutheran 4-0 (9) 99

2. Adams Central 4-0 (1) 91

3. Park Tudor 4-0 72

4. North Judson 4-0 70

5. North Decatur 4-0 63

6. South Adams 3-1 44

7. Carroll (Flora) 4-0 42

8. Tri 4-0 32

9. South Putnam 3-1 14

10. Monroe Central 2-1 10

Others receiving votes: Triton 3-1 (8), Covenant Christian 2-2 (6), Edinburgh 4-0 (3), Sheridan 3-1 (3), Clinton Prairie 4-0 (1), Madison-Grant 4-0 (1), Pioneer 2-2 (1)

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 13, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:

6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Brownsburg (8) 4-0 304 1

2. Center Grove (8) 3-1 290 2

3. Indpls Cathedral - 3-1 252 3

4. Hamilton Southeastern - 4-0 212 4

5. Carmel - 2-2 126 7

6. Westfield - 3-1 116 8

7. Carroll (Fort Wayne) - 4-0 102 9

7. Indpls Ben Davis - 2-2 102 5

9. Fishers - 3-1 60 NR

10. Zionsville - 3-1 40 NR

Others receiving votes: Warsaw 38. Crown Point 38. Elkhart 36. Warren Central 26. Lawrence Central 18.

5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Whiteland (11) 4-0 310 1

2. Mishawaka (2) 4-0 270 2

3. Merrillville (3) 3-1 266 3

4. Ft. Wayne Snider - 4-0 218 5

5. Valparaiso - 3-1 172 6

6. Franklin - 3-1 122 4

7. Decatur Central - 2-2 88 8

8. Ft. Wayne Dwenger - 3-1 70 10

8. Castle - 3-1 70 7

10. Bloomington South - 3-1 54 NR

(tie) Ft. Wayne North - 3-1 54 NR

Others receiving votes: Lafayette Harrison 52. Terre Haute South 14.

4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. New Palestine (16) 4-0 338 1

2. Indpls Roncalli (1) 4-0 302 2

3. Mooresville - 4-0 238 3

4. E. Central - 3-1 196 7

5. NorthWood - 4-0 162 6

5. New Prairie - 4-0 162 4

7. Kokomo - 4-0 142 5

8. Indpls Brebeuf - 2-1 132 8

9. Ev. Reitz - 4-0 70 NR

10. Northview - 4-0 42 NR

Others receiving votes: Martinsville 26. Ev. Memorial 26. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 16. Jasper 8. Greenfield 6. Hobart 2. E. Noble 2.

3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. W. Lafayette (10) 4-0 314 1

2. Gibson Southern (4) 4-0 290 3

3. Indpls Chatard (3) 2-2 244 2

4. Norwell - 4-0 196 6

5. Tri-West - 3-1 144 T7

6. Guerin Catholic - 3-1 114 5

7. Oak Hill - 4-0 110 9

8. Western Boone - 3-1 92 4

9. Southridge - 4-0 68 NR

10. Hanover Central - 4-0 58 10

Others receiving votes: Vincennes 52. Heritage Hills 46. Lawrenceburg 46. Charlestown 30. Tippecanoe Valley 24. Owen Valley 22. Fairfield 12. Yorktown 8.

2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Linton (11) 4-0 288 1

2. Indpls Scecina (1) 4-0 274 2

3. Andrean (1) 2-2 222 4

4. LaVille (1) 4-0 218 5

5. Eastbrook (2) 3-1 166 6

6. Heritage Christian - 3-1 126 8

(tie) Triton Central - 3-1 126 9

8. Ev. Mater Dei - 2-2 116 3

9. Ft. Wayne Luers - 2-2 80 10

10. Cass - 4-0 40 NR

Others receiving votes: Rochester 28. Lafayette Catholic 26. Perry Central 16. N. Posey 14. Alexandria 6. Brownstown 6. Eastside 4. Southmont 2. Eastern (Greentown) 2.

1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Indpls Lutheran (15) 4-0 316 1

2. Adams Central (1) 4-0 284 2

3. N. Judson - 4-0 212 4

4. Indpls Park Tudor - 4-0 196 5

5. N. Decatur - 4-0 192 6

6. S. Adams - 3-1 122 3

7. Tri - 4-0 116 7

8. Carroll (Flora) - 4-0 112 8

9. S. Putnam - 3-1 50 9

10. Tecumseh - 4-0 30 NR

Others receiving votes: Triton 28. Monroe Central 28. Sheridan 22. Providence 14. Madison-Grant 14. Edinburgh 10. Clinton Prairie 6. Covenant Christian 6. W. Washington 2.

vjacobsen@jg.net