Carroll football (4-0) is ranked No. 7 in Class 6A in both polls this week, moving up two spots in the IFCA coaches poll and one spot in the AP media poll. Warsaw (4-0) received votes in both polls.
Snider (3-1) is ranked No. 4 in Class 5A in both polls, falling a spot in the IFCA poll and moving up one in the AP poll. Bishop Dwenger (3-1) jumped a spot to No. 6 in the coaches poll and two spots to No. 8 in the AP poll, and North Side (2-2) is tied for 10th by the AP and received votes in the coaches poll.
No local Class 4A teams are ranked, although East Noble (3-1) received votes in both polls.
Norwell (4-0) moved up a spot into a tie for sixth in the IFCA Class 3A rankings and jumped two spots to No. 4 in the AP rankings.
Bishop Luers (2-2) moved up two spots to No. 6 in the Class 2A IFCA rankings and improved one spot to No. 9 in the media poll. Eastside (2-2) received votes in both.
Adams Central (4-0) remains the Class A No. 2 in both polls, but South Adams (3-1) fell three spots to No. 6 in both rankings.
The full polls are listed below:
2022 Indiana Football Coaches Association Coaches Poll (Week 5)
6A
1. Brownsburg 4-0 (9) 99
2. Center Grove 3-1 (1) 88
3. Indpls Cathedral 3-1 80
4. Hamilton SE 4-0 67
5. Ben Davis 2-2 51
6. Carmel 2-2 49
7. Carroll (Allen) 4-0 32
8. Westfield 3-1 17
9. Fishers 3-1 16
10. Warren Central 2-2 14
Others receiving votes: Elkhart 4-0 (11), Warsaw 4-0 (10), Lawrence Central 2-2 (8), Penn 2-2 (7), Lawrence North 2-2 (2)
5A
1. Whiteland 4-0 (10) 100
2. Mishawaka 4-0 83
3. Merrillville 3-1 77
4. FW Snider 3-1 73
5. Valparaiso 3-1 54
6. FW Dwenger 3-1 47
7. Franklin 3-1 36
8. Castle 3-1 25
9. Decatur Central 2-2 20
10. Harrison (WL) 3-1 18
Others receiving votes: Bloomington South 3-1 (11), FW North 2-2 (8), Bloomington North 1-3 (3), TH South 3-1 (1)
4A
1. New Palestine 4-0 (6) 95
2. Indpls Roncalli 4-0 (4) 93
3. Mooresville 4-0 76
4. Kokomo 4-0 63
5. East Central 3-1 48
6. Northwood 4-0 43
T7. Brebeuf Jesuit 2-1 36
T7. New Prairie 4-0 35
9. Evansville Reitz 4-0 25
10. Greenfield Central 3-1 15
Others receiving votes: Northview 4-0 (8), Martinsville 3-1 (5), Northridge 1-3 (4), Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 1-3 (2), East Noble 3-1 (1)
3A
1. West Lafayette 4-0 (7) 94
2. Indpls Chatard 2-2 (3) 89
3. Gibson Southern 4-0 87
4. Tri-West 3-1 65
5. Guerin Catholic 3-1 42
T6. Norwell 4-0 37
T6. Western Boone 3-1 37
8. Hanover Central 4-0 35
9. Lawrenceburg 3-1 27
10. Owen Valley 4-0 12
Others receiving votes: Southridge 4-0 (8), Oak Hill 4-0 (6), South Dearborn 4-0 (4), Vincennes Lincoln 4-0 (4), Charlestown 4-0 (2), Yorktown 3-1 (1)
2A
1. Linton-Stockton 4-0 (9) 96
2. Andrean 2-2 86
3. Indpls Scecina 4-0 (1) 82
4. LaVille 4-0 59
5. Eastbrook 3-1 49
6. FW Luers 2-2 40
7. Evansville Mater Dei 2-2 35
8. Heritage Christian 3-1 29
9. Triton Central 3-1 27
10. Lafayette CC 2-2 17
Others receiving votes: Lewis Cass 4-0 (8), Eastside 2-2 (5), Alexandria 3-1 (3), Brownstown Central 3-1 (2), Eastern (Greentown) 3-1 (1)
1A
1. Indpls Lutheran 4-0 (9) 99
2. Adams Central 4-0 (1) 91
3. Park Tudor 4-0 72
4. North Judson 4-0 70
5. North Decatur 4-0 63
6. South Adams 3-1 44
7. Carroll (Flora) 4-0 42
8. Tri 4-0 32
9. South Putnam 3-1 14
10. Monroe Central 2-1 10
Others receiving votes: Triton 3-1 (8), Covenant Christian 2-2 (6), Edinburgh 4-0 (3), Sheridan 3-1 (3), Clinton Prairie 4-0 (1), Madison-Grant 4-0 (1), Pioneer 2-2 (1)
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 13, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Brownsburg (8) 4-0 304 1
2. Center Grove (8) 3-1 290 2
3. Indpls Cathedral - 3-1 252 3
4. Hamilton Southeastern - 4-0 212 4
5. Carmel - 2-2 126 7
6. Westfield - 3-1 116 8
7. Carroll (Fort Wayne) - 4-0 102 9
7. Indpls Ben Davis - 2-2 102 5
9. Fishers - 3-1 60 NR
10. Zionsville - 3-1 40 NR
Others receiving votes: Warsaw 38. Crown Point 38. Elkhart 36. Warren Central 26. Lawrence Central 18.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Whiteland (11) 4-0 310 1
2. Mishawaka (2) 4-0 270 2
3. Merrillville (3) 3-1 266 3
4. Ft. Wayne Snider - 4-0 218 5
5. Valparaiso - 3-1 172 6
6. Franklin - 3-1 122 4
7. Decatur Central - 2-2 88 8
8. Ft. Wayne Dwenger - 3-1 70 10
8. Castle - 3-1 70 7
10. Bloomington South - 3-1 54 NR
(tie) Ft. Wayne North - 3-1 54 NR
Others receiving votes: Lafayette Harrison 52. Terre Haute South 14.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. New Palestine (16) 4-0 338 1
2. Indpls Roncalli (1) 4-0 302 2
3. Mooresville - 4-0 238 3
4. E. Central - 3-1 196 7
5. NorthWood - 4-0 162 6
5. New Prairie - 4-0 162 4
7. Kokomo - 4-0 142 5
8. Indpls Brebeuf - 2-1 132 8
9. Ev. Reitz - 4-0 70 NR
10. Northview - 4-0 42 NR
Others receiving votes: Martinsville 26. Ev. Memorial 26. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 16. Jasper 8. Greenfield 6. Hobart 2. E. Noble 2.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. W. Lafayette (10) 4-0 314 1
2. Gibson Southern (4) 4-0 290 3
3. Indpls Chatard (3) 2-2 244 2
4. Norwell - 4-0 196 6
5. Tri-West - 3-1 144 T7
6. Guerin Catholic - 3-1 114 5
7. Oak Hill - 4-0 110 9
8. Western Boone - 3-1 92 4
9. Southridge - 4-0 68 NR
10. Hanover Central - 4-0 58 10
Others receiving votes: Vincennes 52. Heritage Hills 46. Lawrenceburg 46. Charlestown 30. Tippecanoe Valley 24. Owen Valley 22. Fairfield 12. Yorktown 8.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Linton (11) 4-0 288 1
2. Indpls Scecina (1) 4-0 274 2
3. Andrean (1) 2-2 222 4
4. LaVille (1) 4-0 218 5
5. Eastbrook (2) 3-1 166 6
6. Heritage Christian - 3-1 126 8
(tie) Triton Central - 3-1 126 9
8. Ev. Mater Dei - 2-2 116 3
9. Ft. Wayne Luers - 2-2 80 10
10. Cass - 4-0 40 NR
Others receiving votes: Rochester 28. Lafayette Catholic 26. Perry Central 16. N. Posey 14. Alexandria 6. Brownstown 6. Eastside 4. Southmont 2. Eastern (Greentown) 2.
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Lutheran (15) 4-0 316 1
2. Adams Central (1) 4-0 284 2
3. N. Judson - 4-0 212 4
4. Indpls Park Tudor - 4-0 196 5
5. N. Decatur - 4-0 192 6
6. S. Adams - 3-1 122 3
7. Tri - 4-0 116 7
8. Carroll (Flora) - 4-0 112 8
9. S. Putnam - 3-1 50 9
10. Tecumseh - 4-0 30 NR
Others receiving votes: Triton 28. Monroe Central 28. Sheridan 22. Providence 14. Madison-Grant 14. Edinburgh 10. Clinton Prairie 6. Covenant Christian 6. W. Washington 2.