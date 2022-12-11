Three local teams – Northrop, Columbia City and Warsaw – all moved up in the Week 6 IBCA girls poll released on Sunday.
Northrop, which suffered its first loss to Noblesville on Dec. 3, beat East Noble, Bishop Luers and Mishawaka Marian last week. The Bruins moved up two spots to No. 6 in the all-classes poll, and remain the top-ranked team in the area.
Homestead, which beat both Bishop Dwenger and Notre Dame Academy (Ohio) over the weekend, remained at No. 9.
Columbia City (9-1), which defeated NE8 opponent and fellow IBCA-ranked Norwell on Friday, jumped four spots to No. 13.
Warsaw (9-2) moved up five spots to No. 14 after beating Carroll and Plymouth this week.
Norwell (9-2), which lost to Columbia City but beat Garrett on Saturday, held steady at No. 18.
Carroll (7-4), which lost to four IBCA top-20 teams in four straight contests, fell from No. 15 out of the top 20, but continues to receive votes.
Snider (9-3) and Huntington North (7-2) also received votes.
South Bend Washington (12-0) remains the No. 1 team in the state, garnering 19 of 20 first-place votes, with No. 2 Zionsville (10-0) earning the other top vote.
The full poll is listed below:
IBCA girls' basketball poll -- Week 6 (Dec. 11)
Rk School Points Record FPV
1 South Bend Washington 399 12-0 19
2 Zionsville 376 10-0 1
3 Hamilton Southeastern 365 11-0
4 Bedford North Lawrence 334 10-1
5 Fishers 313 9-2
6 Northrop 283 9-1
7 Lake Central 274 7-1
8 Noblesville 238 7-3
9 Homestead 215 9-2
10 Indian Creek 198 10-0
11 Northridge 185 10-2
12 Twin Lakes 179 12-0
13 Columbia City 133 9-1
14 Warsaw 109 9-2
15 Mishawaka Marian 100 10-2
16 Corydon Central 83 11-1
17 Ben Davis 73 9-3
18 Norwell 64 9-2
19 Warren Central 51 8-3
20 Valparaiso 45 10-0
Other schools receiving votes: Andrean (5-1), Blackford (9-0), Carroll (7-4), Danville (10-2), Evansville Memorial (8-0), Fairfield (10-1), Snider (9-3), Franklin Community (7-3), Hamilton Heights (9-1), Huntington North (7-2), Jay County (9-1), Jennings County (7-2), Lanesville (10-1), Lawrence Central (5-3), Lawrence North (9-4), Linton-Stockton (9-0), North Knox (11-0).