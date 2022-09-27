Snider has climbed a spot to Class 5A No. 3 in both the IFCA and AP polls this week. The Panthers (5-1) received a first-place vote in both polls. North Side (4-2) has climbed two spots to No. 8 in the coaches poll and moved up two to No. 7 in the media poll. Bishop Dwenger (4-2) is ranked 10th in the media poll.
In Class 3A, Norwell (6-0) moved up a spot to No. 4 in IFCA rankings and remained at No. 4 in the AP rankings.
Adams Central (6-0) held steady at No. 2 in Class A in both polls, and received a first-place vote in the coaches poll. South Adams (4-2) dropped four spots to No. 9 in both polls after losing to the Flying Jets on Friday.
In Class 6A, Carroll (6-0) remained No. 7 in the IFCA poll and fell a spot to No. 6 according to the AP. Homestead received votes in the IFCA poll.
Bishop Luers (3-3) remains the Class 2A No. 8 in the coaches poll and moved up to No. 10 in media poll.
Huntington North and Columbia City both received votes in the IFCA Class 4A poll and Angola received votes for AP votes.
The full polls are listed below:
2022 Indiana Football Coaches Association Coaches Poll (Week 7)
6A
1, Brownsburg 6-0 (9) 99
2. Center Grove 5-1 (1) 90
3. Indpls Cathedral 4-1 76
4. Hamilton SE 6-0 62
5. Ben Davis 4-2 56
6. Carmel 4-2 50
7. Carroll (Allen) 6-0 35
8. Fishers 4-2 20
9. Crown Point 6-0 19
10. Penn 4-2 11
Others receiving votes: Lawrence Central 3-3 (9), Homestead 3-3 (7), Westfield 3-3 (6), Lawrence North 2-4 (4), Elkhart 5-1 (3), Warren Central 3-3 (3)
5A
1. Mishawaka 6-0 (9) 95
2. Merrillville 5-1 87
3. FW Snider 5-1 (1) 80
4. Whiteland 5-1 76
T5. Bloomington South 5-1 50
T5. Harrison (WL) 5-1 50
7. Valparaiso 4-2 32
8. FW North 4-2 24
9. Castle 4-2 16
10. Franklin 4-2 15
Others receiving votes: Plainfield 3-3 (1)
4A
1. New Palestine 6-0 (7) 97
2. Indpls Roncalli 6-0 (3) 93
3. Kokomo 6-0 72
4. East Central 5-1 65
5. NorthWood 6-0 55
6. New Prairie 6-0 38
7. Mooresville 5-1 37
8. Martinsville 5-1 36
9. Evansville Reitz 6-0 35
10. Greenfield Central 4-28
Others receiving votes: Brebeuf Jesuit 3-2 (7), Huntington North 2-4 (3), Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 3-3 (2), Columbia City 5-1 (1), Evansville Memorial 4-2 (1), Logansport 5-1 (1)
3A
1. West Lafayette 6-0 (7) 94
2. Indpls Chatard 4-2 (3) 88
3. Gibson Southern 6-0 81
4. Norwell 6-0 67
5. Hanover Central 6-0 46
6. Western Boone 5-1 44
7. Lawrenceburg 5-1 36
8. Guerin Catholic 3-3 28
9. Owen Valley 6-0 20
10. Tri-West 4-2 19
Others receiving votes: Southridge 5-1 (11), Oak Hill 6-0 (8), Vincennes Lincoln 4-2 (4), South Dearborn 5-1 (3) Yorktown 5-1 (1)
2A
1. Linton-Stockton 6-0 (8) 97
2. Andrean 4-2 (2) 89
3. LaVille 6-0 77
4. Evansville Mater Dei 4-2 64
5. Indpls Scecina 5-1 63
6. Triton Central 5-1 54
7. Lafayette CC 4-2 37
8. FW Luers 4-2 28
9. Lewis Cass 5-1 19
10. Eastbrook 4-2 10
Others receiving votes: Heritage Christian 4-2 (6), Eastside 4-2 (3), Brownstown Central 4-2 (1), Lapel 3-3 (1), Southmont 6-0 (1)
1A
1. Indpls Lutheran 6-0 (9) 99
2. Adams Central 6-0 (1) 91
3. North Judson 6-0 78
4. North Decatur 6-0 72
5. Carroll (Flora) 6-0 47
6. Park Tudor 5-1 44
7. South Putnam 5-1 33
8. Triton 5-1 30
9. South Adams 4-2 23
10. Tri 5-1 12
Others receiving votes: Sheridan 5-1 (7), Madison-Grant 5-1 (3), Tecumseh 6-0 (2), Covenant Christian 3-3 (1), Southwood 4-2 (1)
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 27, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Brownsburg (12) 6-0 330 1
2. Center Grove (5) 5-1 314 2
3. Indpls Cathedral - 4-1 256 3
4. Hamilton Southeastern - 6-0 236 4
5. Carmel - 4-2 176 T5
6. Carroll (Fort Wayne) - 6-0 158 T5
7. Indpls Ben Davis - 4-2 144 7
8. Crown Point - 6-0 112 9
9. Fishers - 4-2 58 NR
10. Westfield - 3-3 38 8
Others receiving votes: Penn 18. Elkhart 18. Lawrence Central 8. Zionsville 4.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Mishawaka (13) 6-0 324 2
2. Merrillville (2) 5-1 298 3
3. Ft. Wayne Snider (1) 5-1 274 4
4. Whiteland (1) 5-1 236 1
5. Bloomington South - 5-1 188 7
6. Lafayette Harrison - 5-1 166 8
7. Ft. Wayne North - 4-2 110 9
8. Franklin - 4-2 100 10
9. Valparaiso - 4-2 96 5
10. Ft. Wayne Dwenger - 4-2 36 NR
Others receiving votes: Castle 28. Plainfield 6. Terre Haute South 4. Concord 2. Bloomington North 2.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. New Palestine (15) 6-0 336 1
2. Indpls Roncalli (2) 6-0 304 2
3. NorthWood - 6-0 232 4
4. E. Central - 5-1 198 5
5. New Prairie - 6-0 170 6
6. Kokomo - 6-0 152 7
7. Martinsville - 5-1 142 10
8. Ev. Reitz - 6-0 140 9
9. Mooresville - 5-1 108 3
10. Indpls Brebeuf - 3-2 44 8
Others receiving votes: Ev. Memorial 34. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 6. Greenfield 2. Angola 2.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. W. Lafayette (10) 6-0 322 1
2. Gibson Southern (2) 6-0 288 2
3. Indpls Chatard (4) 4-2 246 3
4. Norwell (1) 6-0 242 4
5. Oak Hill - 6-0 190 6
6. Hanover Central - 6-0 144 7
7. Owen Valley - 6-0 102 9
8. Western Boone - 5-1 88 8
9. Lawrenceburg - 5-1 60 10
10. Tri-West - 4-2 50 5
Others receiving votes: Southridge 36. Tippecanoe Valley 32. Guerin Catholic 24. Calumet 16. Yorktown 16. Vincennes 8. Jimtown 6.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Linton (13) 6-0 308 1
2. Andrean (2) 4-2 288 3
3. LaVille (2) 6-0 254 4
4. Ev. Mater Dei - 4-2 218 5
5. Indpls Scecina - 5-1 212 2
6. Triton Central - 5-1 188 6
7. Lafayette Catholic - 4-2 108 9
8. Heritage Christian - 4-2 96 8
9. Southmont - 6-0 62 NR
10. Ft. Wayne Luers - 3-3 40 NR
Others receiving votes: Cass 38. Rochester 24. Eastside 18. Eastbrook 6. S. Vermillion 4. N. Posey 2. Perry Central 2. Alexandria 2.
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Lutheran (15) 6-0 330 1
2. Adams Central (2) 6-0 304 2
3. N. Judson - 6-0 258 3
4. N. Decatur - 6-0 238 4
5. Carroll (Flora) - 6-0 176 6
6. Indpls Park Tudor - 5-1 152 7
7. Tecumseh - 6-0 108 9
8. S. Putnam - 5-1 106 8
9. S. Adams - 4-2 62 5
10. Sheridan - 5-1 54 NR
Others receiving votes: Triton 52. Tri 18. Providence 10. Madison-Grant 2.