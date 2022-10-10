Snider remains ranked No. 1 and Columbia City and Eastside entered the top 10 in this week's Indiana Football Coaches Association poll.
The Panthers (7-1) received six first-place votes to remain atop Class 5A. North Side (6-2) remains No. 7 in that class while Bishop Dwenger (5-3) dropped two spots to No. 10.
Columbia City (7-1) moved into the Class 4A rankings, appearing at No. 9 this week.
In Class 2A, Eastside (6-2) moved up to No. 10 while Bishop Luers (5-3) remains No. 8.
Class 6A Carroll (8-0) moved up a spot to No. 5.
Adams Central (8-0) remains No. 2 in Class A, receiving one first-place vote, while South Adams (6-2) dropped a spot to No. 9.
Norwell (8-0) remains No. 4 in Class 3A.
There was no movement of top-ranked teams this week: In addition to Snider, Brownsburg (8-0) got nine first-place votes in Class 6A, New Palestine (8-0) received all 10 first-place votes in Class 4A, West Lafayette (8-0) received nine first-place votes in Class 3A, Linton-Stockton (8-0) received all 10 first-place votes in Class 2A and Indianapolis Lutheran (8-0) received nine first-place votes in Class A.
The full poll is listed below:
2022 Indiana Football Coaches Association Coaches Poll (Week 9)
6A
1. Brownsburg 8-0 (9) 99
2. Center Grove 7-1 (1) 90
3. Indpls Cathedral 6-1 76
4. Hamilton SE 8-0 69
5. Carroll 8-0 47
6. Ben Davis 5-3 46
7. Carmel 5-3 35
8. Crown Point 8-0 32
9. Westfield 5-3 13
T10. Elkhart 7-1 12
T10. Penn 6-2 12
Others receiving votes: Warren Central 4-4 (5), Fishers 5-3 (2)
5A
1. FW Snider 7-1 (6) 95
2. Merrillville 7-1 (3) 90
3. Whiteland 7-1 79
4. Mishawaka 7-1 65
5. Bloomington South 6-1 (1) 61
6. Harrison (WL) 7-1 55
7. FW North 6-2 39
8. Franklin 6-2 30
9. Valparaiso 5-3 18
10. FW Dwenger 5-3 13
Others receiving votes: Castle 5-3 (7)
4A
1. New Palestine 8-0 (10) 100
2. Indpls Roncalli 7-185
3. East Central 7-1 73
4. Kokomo 8-0 70
5. NorthWood 8-0 65
6. Evansville Reitz 8-0 53
7. Mooresville 6-2 34
8. New Prairie 7-124
9. Columbia City 7-1 21
10. Martinsville 6-2 19
Others receiving votes: Brebeuf Jesuit 4-3 (6), Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 5-3 (2), Greenfield Central 5-3 (1)
3A
1. West Lafayette 8-0 (9) 97
2. Gibson Southern 8-0 87
3. Indpls Chatard 5-3 (1) 81
4. Norwell 8-0 65
5. Western Boone 7-1 49
6. Hanover Central 8-0 47
7. Lawrenceburg 7-1 38
8. Owen Valley 8-0 32
9. Guerin Catholic 4-4 20
10. Tri-West 6-2 19
Others receiving votes: Southridge 7-1 (9), Oak Hill 8-0 (8), South Dearborn 7-1 (5), Indian Creek 6-2 (1)
2A
1. Linton-Stockton 8-0 (10) 100
2. Andrean 6-2 86
3. LaVille 8-0 74
4. Evansville Mater Dei 6-2 69
5. Indpls Scecina 7-1 61
6. Lafayette CC 6-2 49
7. Triton Central 6-2 44
8. FW Luers 5-329
9. Eastbrook 6-2 16
10. Eastside 6-2 13
Others receiving votes: Heritage Christian 5-3 (2), Rochester 7-1 (1), Seeger 6-2 (1)
1A
1. Indpls Lutheran 8-0 (9) 99
2. Adams Central 8-0 (1) 91
3. North Decatur 8-0 74
4. Carroll (Flora) 8-0 68
5. North Judson 7-1 62
6. South Putnam 7-1 51
7. Tri 7-1 37
8. Tecumseh 8-0 25
9. South Adams 6-2 20
10. Sheridan 7-1 14
Others receiving votes: Park Tudor 5-3 (2), Triton 5-3 (2), North Vermillion 5-3 (1)