Snider remains ranked No. 1 and Columbia City and Eastside entered the top 10 in this week's Indiana Football Coaches Association poll. 

The Panthers (7-1) received six first-place votes to remain atop Class 5A. North Side (6-2) remains No. 7 in that class while Bishop Dwenger (5-3) dropped two spots to No. 10. 

Columbia City (7-1) moved into the Class 4A rankings, appearing at No. 9 this week. 

In Class 2A, Eastside (6-2) moved up to No. 10 while Bishop Luers (5-3) remains No. 8. 

Class 6A Carroll (8-0) moved up a spot to No. 5. 

Adams Central (8-0) remains No. 2 in Class A, receiving one first-place vote, while South Adams (6-2) dropped a spot to No. 9. 

Norwell (8-0) remains No. 4 in Class 3A. 

There was no movement of top-ranked teams this week: In addition to Snider, Brownsburg (8-0) got nine first-place votes in Class 6A, New Palestine (8-0) received all 10 first-place votes in Class 4A, West Lafayette (8-0) received nine first-place votes in Class 3A, Linton-Stockton (8-0) received all 10 first-place votes in Class 2A and Indianapolis Lutheran (8-0) received nine first-place votes in Class A. 

The full poll is listed below:

2022 Indiana Football Coaches Association Coaches Poll (Week 9)

6A

1. Brownsburg 8-0 (9) 99

2. Center Grove 7-1 (1) 90

3. Indpls Cathedral 6-1 76

4. Hamilton SE 8-0 69

5. Carroll 8-0 47

6. Ben Davis 5-3 46

7. Carmel 5-3 35

8. Crown Point 8-0 32

9. Westfield 5-3 13

T10. Elkhart 7-1 12

T10. Penn 6-2 12

Others receiving votes: Warren Central 4-4 (5), Fishers 5-3 (2)

5A

1. FW Snider 7-1 (6) 95

2. Merrillville 7-1 (3) 90

3. Whiteland 7-1 79

4. Mishawaka 7-1 65

5. Bloomington South 6-1 (1) 61

6. Harrison (WL) 7-1 55

7. FW North 6-2 39

8. Franklin 6-2 30

9. Valparaiso 5-3 18

10. FW Dwenger 5-3 13

Others receiving votes: Castle 5-3 (7)

4A

1. New Palestine 8-0 (10) 100

2. Indpls Roncalli 7-185

3. East Central 7-1 73

4. Kokomo 8-0 70

5. NorthWood 8-0 65

6. Evansville Reitz 8-0 53

7. Mooresville 6-2 34

8. New Prairie 7-124

9. Columbia City 7-1 21

10. Martinsville 6-2 19

Others receiving votes: Brebeuf Jesuit 4-3 (6), Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 5-3 (2), Greenfield Central 5-3 (1)

3A

1. West Lafayette 8-0 (9) 97

2. Gibson Southern 8-0 87

3. Indpls Chatard 5-3 (1) 81

4. Norwell 8-0 65

5. Western Boone 7-1 49

6. Hanover Central 8-0 47

7. Lawrenceburg 7-1 38

8. Owen Valley 8-0 32

9. Guerin Catholic 4-4 20

10. Tri-West 6-2 19

Others receiving votes: Southridge 7-1 (9), Oak Hill 8-0 (8), South Dearborn 7-1 (5), Indian Creek 6-2 (1)

2A

1. Linton-Stockton 8-0 (10) 100

2. Andrean 6-2 86

3. LaVille 8-0 74

4. Evansville Mater Dei 6-2 69

5. Indpls Scecina 7-1 61

6. Lafayette CC 6-2 49

7. Triton Central 6-2 44

8. FW Luers 5-329

9. Eastbrook 6-2 16

10. Eastside 6-2 13

Others receiving votes: Heritage Christian 5-3 (2), Rochester 7-1 (1), Seeger 6-2 (1)

1A

1. Indpls Lutheran 8-0 (9) 99

2. Adams Central 8-0 (1) 91

3. North Decatur 8-0 74

4. Carroll (Flora) 8-0 68

5. North Judson 7-1 62

6. South Putnam 7-1 51

7. Tri 7-1 37

8. Tecumseh 8-0 25

9. South Adams 6-2 20

10. Sheridan 7-1 14

Others receiving votes: Park Tudor 5-3 (2), Triton 5-3 (2), North Vermillion 5-3 (1)

