Whitko has announced that Brad Sprunger will be the next head football coach for the Wildcats. He led Whitko for the final six games of an 0-10 campaign in 2022. A 1999 Whitko grad, he is the third Sprunger to lead the program, following his father Bryan (1983-2007) and brother Jeff (2016-2018). Sprunger has also served as the Whitko boys track coach.
Northrop announced the hiring of head volleyball coach Tayana Rollins on Friday. She takes over a program that went 5-22 in 2022, finishing sixth in the SAC with a 2-5 record.
