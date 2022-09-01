Woodlan girls basketball coach Gary Cobb announced Thursday evening that he will retire after the upcoming season.
"After 40 years coaching basketball I have decided that this upcoming season will be my last," Cobb wrote. "My family and I feel the time is right. There are so many people to thank. I hope over the course of the season I can get with many of you. Here’s to one last great season!!"
Cobb has a record of 115-94 since becoming the Warriors girls coach for the 2013-14 season. Cobb, who spent the previous five years at New Haven, has a high school coaching record of 151-161.
Cobb won 301 games as the head coach of the Indiana Tech women's basketball team from 1989 to 2004 and was inducted to the Indiana Tech Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017.
The Warriors went 19-5 last season, the most wins in any season since Cobb took over the team.