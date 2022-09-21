On many Friday nights, North Side's Jontae Lambert would be an obvious candidate for Player of the Week: The senior running back had 28 carries for 283 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-16 win over Bishop Luers.
But last Friday, there was an even more eye-popping stat line elsewhere in the SAC: Wayne senior Lamarion Nelson had 30 carries for 427 yards – yes, 427 – and seven touchdowns in a 55-30 win over South Side.
The Generals (2-3) and Archers (0-5) were tied at 14 at halftime after two first-half touchdowns by Nelson, but he scored twice more in the third quarter and found the end zone three times in the fourth, the last putting Wayne ahead 48-22 with 6:51 to play, before Generals coach Sherwood Haydock shut him down for the evening.
Haydock, who is in his 35th year as a head coach, said he couldn't remember another 400-yard performance by a running back in a single game. And given how much time was still left in Friday's contest, he knew that some people might have wanted to see Nelson continue to run, just how high that number might climb.
"I know of a lot of 300 (yard games). Our varsity record was maybe around 350, something like that, and he broke that," Haydock said. "All of the good backs at Harding never had 400. I had a lot of good backs at Woodlan, and they never had 400. It takes a combination of a lot of things to get that much yardage."
After this landmark performance, Nelson has racked up 1,057 rushing yards for the season (an average of 211.4 per game), which ranks third in the state. North Side's Lambert is currently ranked seventh in rushing yards with 937 (187.4 per game), and 514 of those have come in the last two weeks.
Nelson, who has scored 11 rushing touchdowns and one touchdown catch, is also 17th in the nation in rushing yardage. But coming into the game against South Side – and even in the first half of the game – he didn't anticipate having a career night.
"I didn't even expect it. The first half I didn't have as many carries, and coming into the second half, that's where it all took off," Nelson said.
In fact, he thinks the turning point in the night actually came when he was on defense.
"It was probably my fumble – I got a forced fumble, I think that brought the momentum up and everyone started realizing this was a game that we could win," Nelson said.
And it wasn't that the 6-foot, 210-pound Nelson was getting more carries than ever before – he had 30 against South Side, exactly average for this season, where he has been handed the ball 150 times in five games.
"He's hardly ever over that. It's like a pitch count, we say if he's going to get over 30, that means we're in a close game. We take him out once he gets to 30 because we work him really hard," Haydock said. "It was a combination of things that allowed him to have a night like that. The line was blocking well. They were in a defense where if we broke through the line, it allowed him to run for a long time before somebody could get to him, and he's bigger than most defensive backs, so he kind of just shoves them out of the way."
The two leading running backs in the SAC got to see each other in action in Week 4 when the Legends (3-2) beat the Generals 45-16. North Side's star receiver Brauntae Johnson was out for the week with an injury, but the Legends offense continued clicking as Bohde Dickerson threw for 172 yards and Lambert picked up 231 yards and scored twice on 20 carries.
Nelson had 34 carries for 127 yards, but did not score against the Legends.
"North Side's back is so quick – he sees a hole and he goes through it with speed. Nelson goes through it like he's trying to break an arm," Haydock said. "He outdueled Lamarion on that night."
Haydock also noted that Lambert has put up impressive numbers even as North Side has already faced three of the SAC's four best scoring defenses in Snider, Bishop Dwenger and Carroll (Lambert has only been held under 100 rushing yards once this season, in an 80-yard performance against first-place Carroll).
"There was a lot of stuff that I could learn (from Lambert), stuff that I could pick up," Nelson said of their head-to-head meeting. "His juking – he can juke. He can make people miss."
The 5-11, 180-pound Lambert, meanwhile, found plenty to admire in Nelson's game, and said it's fun to see two players from Fort Wayne together among the state's statistical leaders.
"Him being tough on every play, no plays off. I liked how tough he was. I thought he was down, he'd get back up and gain five, six more yards," Lambert said. "I'd like to add that to my game, be strong and bulldoze."
With that said, North Side coach Ben Johnson is already happy with the toughness shown by his leading rusher.
"His athleticism – he's quick, he's very strong, he's always fighting for an extra two yards at the end of runs," Johnson said. "Even when it's dirty, he's going to hit the hole. You just know that every two or three carries he's going to bust a big one."
Some of the credit, Johnson said, should be pointed to the Legends offensive line.
"We have five, six guys up front that just love to block til the whistle," Johnson said. "Those kids have grit, and they took on the challenge. They said, 'Coach, we're going to be the hardest working players in the program,' and they have been."
While Nelson remains the focal point of Wayne's offense, that fact that Lambert is playing alongside a dangerous passing game puts the Legends, currently third in the SAC in points scored with 157, in good position as the season wears on.
"If we needed Jontae to carry the ball 40 times a game, he could do it," Johnson said. "As teams try to stop Tae Tae (Johnson) and our passing game, trying to stop Bohde, they're daring us to run the ball. And we stand committed to it. So now teams have to decide, are they going to stay balanced, or are they going to favor one or the other?"