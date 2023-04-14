The third running of the Legends Relays was the biggest and most competitive yet, with meet records falling in 13 of 16 events at North Side’s Chambers Field on Friday night.
Carroll took the team title with 154 points, while Columbia City was second with 105, just edging out third place East Noble, which finished with 104.50.
The Legends Relays uses the same unique format as its brother meet, the North Side Relays, which will be run today: There are two divisions of each event, and points are awarded to placers in each of the two divisions.
Central Noble briefly held the meet record in the 4x100 relay – the Cougars won the first division of the race in 50.29, beating North Side’s 2021 time by more than two seconds – but the Legends took the record right back by winning the second 4x100 race in 49.87.
North Side’s Tajaina McKenzie ran the anchor leg of that winning relay and later won the first division of the 100 dash in 12.16 seconds – the second-fastest time in the state behind South Bend Adams senior Angel Thomas, who ran a 12.00 last month. McKenzie lowered the meet record by nearly half a second. Carroll’s Doreen Adjei won the second division of the 100 in 13.01. McKenzie also won the first division of the long jump with a mark of 17 feet, 6 inches.
North Side junior Jaliyah Paige won the first division of the 100-meter hurdles in 14.67. The time easily beat the previous meet record of 15.19 that she set in 2022, and lowers her season best from the mark of 14.85 she recorded Wednesday. Only Forest Park’s Rachel Mehringer, who recorded a time of 14.45 on Thursday, has run a faster 100 hurdles race in Indiana this spring.
Central Noble’s Rylee Paris won the second division of the 100 hurdles in 17.12.
North Side also claimed the meet record in the 4x200 by winning the first division in 1:47.70, while Churubusco won the second in 1:49.81.
The Legends won the first section of the 4x400 in 4:20.06, and Carroll smashed the meet record by more than 10 seconds by winning the second 4x400 in 4:11.00.
Columbia City set meet records in two relays: The Eagles won the first race of the day, the middle distance relay, in 7:05.96 and the first 2,000-meter sprint medley in 5:49.55. East Noble won the second division of the middle distance relay in 7:24.46 and South Side won the second section of the 2,000 sprint medley in 6:08.60.
Felice Mullinax, who ran the third leg of Columbia City’s winner middle distance relay, won the first section of the 600-meter run in 1:40.85, and her Eagles teammate Alana Bonham won the second section in 1:47.33.
In the first section of the 1,600, East Noble’s Addison Lindsey made a move to pass DeKalb’s Lydia Bennett with about a lap to go, but Bennett held her off to win in 5:20.19, while Lindsey took second in 5:21.76. Abby DeTray made it a Barons sweep by winning the second 1,600 in 5:34.54.
Bennett showed off her late-race kick once again in the second section of the distance medley relay. She was running in a pack with runners from Carroll and Columbia City when the bell rang signaling they were on their final lap, and Bennett immediately pulled away to lead the Barons to victory in 14:56.46, beating Carroll by nearly four seconds. East Noble won the first section of the distance medley relay in a meet-record 14:19.21.
Carroll swept the 300 hurdles as Adelle Schlotterback won the first race in 45.42 and Alyssa Davis won the second in 48.33 – both of them besting the meet record of 49.89 from 2021.
The Chargers also excelled in field events: Aliyah Sauder won the long jump second division with a mark of 16 feet, 4 inches, Bailey Sinish won the first section of the high jump with a clearance of 5 feet, 4 inches, and Kate Beasley on the second pole vault division with a clearance of 9 feet.
Wawasee dominated the throwing events: Emma Yoder won the first section of the discus in 135 feet, 1 inch and the shot put in 34 feet, 2 inches. Her teammate Brooklynn Gibson won the second division of both events with a mark of 35-2 in the shot put and 106-4 in the discus.
South Side’s Grace Gillie won the first section of the pole vault with a clearance of 10 feet, 3 inches, and DeKalb’s Breann Fordyce won the second division of the high jump with a clearance of 4 feet, 8 inches.