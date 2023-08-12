After finishing 6-3 in its first season of eight-man football, Blackhawk Christian coach Brice Bennett launched a recruiting mission to add to his roster. With nearly 45 students interested in playing this season, and seeing the 25 on his roster easily outpacing those of the Braves’ opponents, Bennett – after discussions with Blackhawk athletic director Joel Cotton – decided his squad would make the jump to 11-man football for this season.
“We thought about the direction eight-man was going and what schools were getting into it,” Bennett said. “We were seven (players) clear of the next-largest team. We were looking at the situation and we hadn’t really made the decision until we saw there weren’t any new teams coming into eight-man.
“It was time to make that jump.”
And in the spirit of former Blackhawk boys basketball coach Marc Davidson, who never saw an opponent too tough to face in his time guiding the Braves, the Blackhawk football squad welcomed any and all challengers when crafting its first varsity 11-man schedule. The Braves will play at Adams Central, which is coming off two straight Class A semistate titles, in Week 3 and at Class 3A Northwestern in Week 5 before playing host to another Class A sectional champion in Park Tudor in Week 6.
“Adams Central just had an opening, and I go to church with the Adams Central athletic director,” Bennett said. “He said, ‘we are going to be needing a Week 3 (opponent),’ so when I brought that to Joel, we talked about that and that Marc Davidson mindset.
“I think we can put a good product on the field and I think we’ll put a few points on them, but we’ll see what happens. And there’s nothing like playing at AC. The crowd there is amazing, and I think the experience alone of our guys going to play in front of that crowd, it’s just going to blow these guys away.”
Bennett’s son Gage, a 5-foot-10, 208-pound junior, led the way for the Braves last year.
Despite starting the season on the offensive line, the younger Bennett moved to fullback and shined, rushing for a team-high 737 yards and 13 touchdowns, including a five-score performance in a 70-0 home victory over Waldron on Sept. 24.
But he made an even larger impact on defense, amassing 96 tackles, 17 sacks, 30 tackles for loss, 50 quarterback hurries and eight forced fumbles.
“We just recognized we needed a little more power in the backfield,” his father said. “He just took off. It was a complete shock to me. He was so fast and big (on defense), the offensive linemen didn’t have a chance.”
Johnnie Arrington (6-2, 281) shined as the Braves’ top lineman on both sides last year, and coach Bennett noted his senior standout has the Adams Central game circled on his calendar – namely, to measure himself against two-time all-state offensive lineman Zac Wurm.
“He wants to go toe to toe with Zac Wurm,” Brice Bennett said. “That’s the biggest thing he’s looking forward to is proving himself against him.”
Other key players for the Braves include junior center and nose tackle Jonny Plant, freshman quarterback and linebacker Chip Bennett, senior tight end and linebacker Jaylen Strong and junior running back and linebacker Roman Mayer.
With an enrollment of fewer than 300 students and four varsity sports offered for boys at Blackhawk in the fall, Brice Bennett knows he faces a consistent challenge in fielding a roster large enough to compete.
As he explained, his task is to continue to build the culture of football at the school.
“We have to develop some of these younger guys,” Bennett said. “When we get to next year and we’ll be tournament-eligible, we’ll be formidable. We’ll have a very large group of freshmen and sophomores next year, and we have a strong group of juniors this year.
“I really think that as long as we put some emphasis on those (elementary students), that’ll be a huge boost for us.”