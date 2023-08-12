Top players

Gage Bennett, Jr., Blackhawk Christian: An unblockable hybrid linebacker/defensive end for the Braves’ eight-man squad last season, Bennett led the team with 96 tackles, 17 sacks, 30 tackles for loss and eight forced fumbles while also rushing the ball 76 times for 737 yards and 13 scores.

Harrison Stofer, Sr., Warsaw: In his first season starting for the Tigers, Stofer shined on the offensive line, earning IFCA junior All-State honors.

Brandon Kelly, Sr., Wawasee: After finishing fifth on the team in tackles as a sophomore, Kelly led all Warrior defenders with 75 total tackles, including a team-high 41 solo efforts.