WEST LAFAYETTE – Eastside’s Class 2A state softball championship celebration was underway and Blazers catcher Timmery Hunter was looking for her pitcher.
When the final out was recorded, Hunter rushed to the mound and embraced Natalie Lower as the rest of the team gathered around them in one delirious pile.
Eastside defeated North Posey 2-1 Saturday at Purdue’s Bittinger Stadium behind the last in a string of sterling performances from Lower, who worked a complete game, struck out five, walked only one and kept the Vikings scoreless until the seventh inning.
“She was amazing,” Hunter said. “My pitcher is beyond amazing. I really hope I see her go far.”
The victory completed a playoff run in which Lower also pitched all seven innings in the sectional and regional championships and both semistate matchups – 14 innings on the same day to send the Blazers to the state title game for the first time since 1998.
She capped it by outdueling North Posey’s Erin Hoehn, one of the hardest-throwing pitchers in the state, who had given up one run in the postseason coming into the game and had pitched two no-hitters.
“Sometimes when they hype up the other pitcher, I like to compete with her even more,” said Lower, who finished the season with an 18-1 record.
Lower received some assistance from her defense to escape a jam in the first inning: With a runner on second and one out, she got Alyssa Heath to fly out to center. North Posey’s Addie Fullop tried to advance to third on the play, but Eastside’s Jayci Kitchen cut her down with a perfect throw from center.
That play set the tone for a steady, error-free defensive performance from the Blazers. Lower’s pitch-to-contact strategy worked because contact became outs like clockwork.
“They’re awesome,” Lower said of the fielders behind her. “They’re the best defense I’ve ever had.”
The junior right-hander worked in and out of trouble all afternoon. She collected a swinging strikeout with a runner on third to keep the game scoreless in the second, induced a flyout – a terrific running catch from left-fielder Cadence Gardner – with a runner on second to preserve the deadlock again in the third and notched two strikeouts to work around a leadoff single in the fifth.
“I had to keep them off-balance,” Lower said. “Obviously they’re good, they made it here, they can hit, so you keep them off-balance, get them to pop-up, ground out.”
The most trouble she ran into was in the seventh, when a single and a pair of stolen bases put a runner on third before a bunt single broke the shutout and put the tying run on first with nobody out.
At that point, coach Brennen Kitchen gathered the team at the mound.
“He smiled and he said, ‘Let’s get three,’ ” Lower said.
Lower followed orders, getting the first out on a sacrifice bunt and then blowing a fastball past Jenna Wehmer for a looking strikeout. With two outs, Ashton Elpers slapped a ground ball right back at Lower, who was ready.
“I have to be an infielder right now,” the pitcher said of what went through her mind in that moment. “ ‘I was like, ‘Faith (McClain), I’m coming for your shortstop spot because I’m doing this right now.’ ”
Lower grabbed the ball with two hands and threw one final strike to first baseman Grace McClain to cement her place in Blazers history.
“Nat doesn’t have the velocity of some of the pitchers who have more stars and so forth, but Nat gets the job done,” Kitchen said. “She hits her spots, she takes her time, she’s cool and calm under pressure. She’s owned the postseason and we’ve benefited because of that.”
After the final out, Hunter found her pitcher at the back of the pitcher’s circle. The catcher eventually ended up in a pile on the ground with Lower standing over the celebration, beaming.
“It was that pitcher-catcher mindset, you have a different connection,” Hunter said. “That was the first person I went to. … I just couldn’t stop smiling. I was crying too and normally I don’t cry, but a moment like that is one I’ll never forget.”