Owen Scheele, a rising senior quarterback at Carroll, died Tuesday. According to the CaringBridge website set up by his family to give updates on his condition, Scheele, 17, was airlifted to Riley Children's Hospital earlier this week and diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia. Arrangements have not yet been made. Carroll football announced that the lights at the football stadium will be left on overnight on Tuesday in his memory.
Rising Carroll senior Owen Scheele passes away
Victoria Jacobsen
High School Sports Editor
Victoria Jacobsen is the High School Sports Editor for The Journal Gazette. A graduate of Notre Dame, she covers area sports.
