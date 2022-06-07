Owen Scheele, a rising senior quarterback at Carroll, died Tuesday.
According to the CaringBridge website set up by his family to give updates on his condition, Scheele, 17, was airlifted to Riley Children's Hospital earlier this week and diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia.
"Owen Scheele was more than just a great football player, he was a genuinely amazing person who would light up the locker room every practice, and at every game," read a statement from the Carroll football team. "We are devastated and our hearts are broke for the Scheele family."
We love you forever @ScheeleOwen 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/VeB63XNjWt— Carroll Football (@CarrollFB) June 7, 2022
Arrangements have not yet been made.
Carroll football announced that the lights at the football stadium will be left on overnight on Tuesday in his memory.
Carroll Football Stadium field lights will be left on tonight to honor the memory of #13 Owen Scheele. #LightsOnForOwen 💙🤍— Carroll Football (@CarrollFB) June 7, 2022