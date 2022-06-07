Matt Roth is one of the best shooters in the history of Indiana University basketball. His 54.5% conversion rate on 3-pointers as a senior in 2011-12 is second-best in program history and his 59.2% in Big Ten games that year is a school record.
During basketball practice last season at Heritage, where Roth spent the year as an assistant coach with the boys team, he occasionally demonstrated he had not lost those skills.
“If the kids are getting a water break and the ball comes rolling to his feet and he’s inside halfcourt, it’s going in and not only is it going in, it’s rolling back to his feet,” said Patriots coach Adam Gray.
Such displays have moved from Heritage to Blackhawk Christian, where Roth was named the head coach of the Braves in May, following the late Marc Davidson, who became the program’s head coach emeritus in April and died from cancer just days after learning Roth would be his successor. The new coach was on Davidson’s staff at Blackhawk as an assistant from 2013 to 2016.
Roth, a first-time head coach, follows in the footsteps of a coach who claimed state titles with the Braves in 2019 (Class A) and 2021 (2A) and won 89% of his games over his final five seasons.
“There was always an itch to come back to Blackhawk,” Roth said. “Just because of my relationship with Marc and knowing the type of man he was and what he stood for. It was always something that was going to have a place in my heart and it just came full circle.”
Roth, 32, played four seasons at Indiana, going through the lean years in the immediate post-Kelvin Sampson Era and then averaging 4.3 points in 11.8 minutes as a senior for a surprising team that reached the Sweet 16 under coach Tom Crean.
After a stint working in insurance and volunteering as a coach at Lighthouse Christian Academy in Bloomington, Roth moved to northeast Indiana with his wife, Lindsay, a former IU volleyball and basketball player, who became the head volleyball coach at Woodlan and later Blackhawk. She won the 2016 Class A state championship with Blackhawk before stepping down to spend more time with their family, which now includes three children.
Roth’s time as an assistant under Davidson with the Braves helped him develop his coaching philosophy – “The way he treated the kids in the program and at the school as family was definitely something that was inspirational to me,” Roth said – and he never lost his passion for teaching the game, even when he left coaching to work at Optimum Performance Sports. He refereed to stay around the high school game, but missed day-to-day interactions with young players.
His desire to get back on the court led him to Heritage, where he planned to be on staff again this fall, until it became clear Davidson would not be able to continue with the Braves. When Blackhawk announced it was looking for a new coach, Roth thought it over a few days before applying for the job, ensuring it was “what I needed to be doing.”
When Blackhawk athletic director Joel Cotton called to offer him the job, however, Roth didn’t need any time to think about it.
“It was a no-brainer,” the Washington, Illinois, native said. “There’s a reason, there’s a calling, there’s a purpose for why God wants me here. … When Joel called, it was unbelievable excitement. I was almost speechless on the phone, which doesn’t happen very often.”
Among those excited about Roth getting the job is one of the players he trained during his time at OPS: former Braves star and current Purdue Boilermaker Caleb Furst, the 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball. Furst trained with Roth from the time he was in eighth grade until his junior year at Blackhawk.
“I don’t think there’s any better coach to follow within Coach Davidson’s legacy and I think he’ll do a great job, I’m excited,” said Furst, whose brother, Josh Furst, will be a senior for the Braves in the fall. “Obviously he has a lot of knowledge, but he doesn’t just have it, he does a great job of explaining it and sharing it with others.”
In his first stint as a head coach, Roth is not married to a particular style of play, preferring any that will help the Braves continue to win at the level they have in the last half-decade. His only requirement will be for his teams to play a “tough, hard-nosed brand of basketball” while also showing excellent sportsmanship on the court. He insists basketball is a simple game and that having fun and competing will be paramount.
The coach will try to practice what he preaches as he builds his program. He describes his coaching style as “passionate and poised;” he knows his players will be watching him and he wants to model the type of composure he expects from them.
“My body language, my reactions are going to affect them directly, so I don’t ever want to be a in position where my team’s feeding off me,” Roth said. “It’s not about me, it’s about them.”
Gray believes Roth is ready to be a head coach and is entering a program set-up for success.
“He knows high-level players, what’s demanded of them and I think he’ll bring that to Blackhawk,” the Heritage coach said. “But he also knows people well enough that he’s not going to run it like it’s IU. He’s not going to run it like a Division I program, but he’s going to be demanding because he knows what it takes to get to that point.
“He’s going into a phenomenal program. … His personality is good with younger kids, older kids, anyone in between, so he’s going to have those relationships built from the time they’re in kindergarten and it’s going to be seamless going up to high school. … Him and Lindsay are so ingrained into that Blackhawk Christian community that it really is a perfect fit.”
Less than a week after taking over as coach, Roth had to guide the program through the loss of its patriarch when Davidson died. He has tried to be as available as possible for the players now in his charge and help them get back to something like normalcy with time in the gym and prayer if they need it.
“I’m letting them know I’m with them every step, that I’m hurting too, that’s important,” Roth said. “Basketball is a release for them. Getting an opportunity to get out and play and compete has been great. With their attitudes and their willingness to work, they haven’t skipped a beat.”