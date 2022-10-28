At the 2021 cross country state finals, the Homestead girls were thrilled to finish in sixth place. Coach Sara Wyss said the Spartans had “found the mojo that we were waiting on.”
The only disappointment was finishing with 255 points, one point behind fifth-place Noblesville and one spot away from the program’s second-ever podium finish.
But it will be far from a surprise if the Homestead girls make it onto the podium at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country course in Terre Haute on Saturday. The Spartans enter the final week of the IHSAA season ranked No. 4 in the state, and they’ve swept through the postseason winning sectional and regional titles, as well as the program’s first-ever semistate title.
“This is probably the best team we’ve ever had at Homestead,” junior Addison Knoblauch said after the New Haven Semistate race in Marion on Saturday. “We have a great group of girls, and they’re all very driven and motivated to work hard. It’s great to not only experience winning myself, but experience winning with them.”
Knoblauch finished fifth in 18:18.0 at last year’s state finals, and she was also the race’s low-point scorer as none of the other runners in the top seven had qualified with a full team.
All of the top-five girls finishers from 2021, including Knoblauch, are racing again in this year’s championship: Bishop Chatard’s Lily Cridge, who won by more than 30 seconds in a time of 17:32.7; Delta’s Nicki Southerland, who won last week’s New Haven Semistate; and the Park Tudor duo of Gretchen Farley and Sophia Kennedy.
After Farley competes in the cross country state finals, she will then race to Indianapolis to join the Park Tudor soccer team in its Class A state finals match against Canterbury.
Defending team champion Columbus North is again ranked No. 1 by the IATCCC, and according to meet simulations at inccstats.com the Bull Dogs have the second-best chance of any team to win the state title. Their top runner, senior Julia Kiesler, has also joined the pack of top runners and is ranked third in the state based on her performances this season.
Inccstats.com gives No. 2 Noblesville a 59.8% chance to win a state title. Homestead’s most likely finish is fifth, with an 83.3% chance of finishing between third and seventh.
If Homestead is to finish on the podium, it will require a strong showing from some young runners. The championship lineup includes two freshmen, Caterina Perego and Brier Saddington, and sophomore Alexis Goebel.
“I knew that we were going to be really strong since we look at the middle schoolers. And I knew that we would need help just transitioning from the middle school to the high school, but they wouldn’t need a lot help working hard since they’re already hard workers,” senior Elise Peckinpaugh said. “It was nice, just being able to have girls that I could rely on, that they would work hard. They’re all very coachable, and they all are very good listeners. It’s nice that we could all run together, and it wasn’t that we had to worry about people ending up behind, because we’ve all been right there with each other the whole time.”
The East Noble girls jumped 10 spots to No. 11 in the rankings after taking fourth at the New Haven sectional. The Knights finished 20th at the 2021 state finals, but their top runner, Addison Lindsey, did not run in the final race because of injury. She took third at the New Haven Semistate last week, and freshmen Macey Colin and Chloe Gibson have also been key additions.
Carroll is ranked 12th in the state, and after finishing fifth at semistate could add to the program’s 18 top-10 state finishes. Concordia fell to 13th in the rankings after placing sixth at semistate, where the Cadets were led by seventh-place finisher freshman Sarah Maple in 18:30.1. Warsaw, ranked 23rd, qualified for the state finals with a third-place finish at the New Prairie Semistate, where junior Josefina Rastrelli finished third in 18:43.3. Blackhawk Christian’s Hannah Suvar and Northrop’s Maren Wilson will be competing as individuals.
In the boys race, Carmel’s Kole Mathison and his Greyhounds are the overwhelming favorites to win state. Mathison was among the favorites to win in 2021, but he tripped and fell around the 2-mile mark. He lost the lead pack in the fall but raced the last mile at a furious pace and finished in fourth, about 15 seconds behind winner Reese Kilbarger-Stumpff of Columbus North.
The boys field will include fewer local teams than the girls: Concordia, ranked 17th in the state, placed fifth at the New Haven Semistate held on Indiana Wesleyan’s course. Warsaw placed fifth at the New Prairie Semistate to qualify for the state meet, although the Tigers are not ranked in the top 25. The Tigers placed 24th at last year’s state finals.
Leo’s Luke Shappell, Northrop’s Conyer Wilson and Angola’s Sam Yarnelle will all compete as individuals. At 49th, Shappell is the top-ranked individual boy from northeast Indiana after finishing fifth at the New Haven Semistate in 15:51.3.