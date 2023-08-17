Like pretty much all the players across Indiana, the Carroll Chargers were open about their ultimate goal as they opened the 2022 season: They wanted a state title.
They’d trained all year in the hopes of playing deep into November, but the bright lights of Lucas Oil Stadium were a far-off dream for a team that had never won so much as a regional title.
Of course, there is a first time for everything. Carroll dominated Penn and Warsaw in the sectional tournament, mounted a dramatic comeback against Lafayette Jeff to claim the program’s first regional title and then prevailed over No. 1 Hamilton Southeastern in a snowy semistate championship. The Chargers did end up making the trek down to Indianapolis to play for the Class 6A state title, although Center Grove handed Carroll its first loss of the season, winning its third straight state title in the process.
Now that they’ve pulled off a few upsets and gotten a taste of the top competition the state has to offer, here’s the question facing the Chartgers, who kick off the season with a rematch at Hamilton Southeastern on Friday: Can they turn this magical postseason run into a habit?
“It’s like breaking the four-minute mile – once you break through that barrier, then your understanding, your level increases without question,” Carroll coach Doug Dinan said. “Not that the other guys didn’t want to play for a state championship or didn’t believe that they could, but once you break through, that sets the bar for your mental level that you want to play at.”
Carroll’s breakthrough season wouldn’t have been possible without a number of seniors who have since graduated: Camden Herschberger caught seven touchdown passes and led the team with 737 receiving yards, Jorge Valdes and Michael Dierckman combined for nine interceptions on defense and five of the team’s seven leading tacklers were seniors. Sebastian Lopez made 90% of his extra point attempts and hit a 41-yard field goal.
But plenty of the players who took the field against Center Grove during Thanksgiving weekend will be back for more this year. Quarterback Jimmy Sullivan was a late entry to Chargers camp last summer but fit in immediately by completing 64.8% of his passes for 169.5 yards per game, throwing 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions in his sophomore campaign. He still has one of his favorite targets in Hansen Haffner, who caught a team-high 10 touchdowns. The Chargers rely on another member of the class of 2025 at running back, as Nate Starks led the team with 1,134 rushing yards. Senior Braden Steely, a multiposition standout who averaged 7.0 yards a carry, ran in 13 touchdowns as a junior.
On defense, the Chargers return defensive lineman Ashton Pesetski, who had 84 tackles, 19 of them for a loss, and 11 sacks, and was named to the IFCA Top 50 All-State team as a junior. Linebacker Justin Anderson was named to the Class 6A Junior All-State team, and Steely earned the same honor as a defensive back.
The Chargers are hoping that early-season nonconference games against Hamilton Southeastern and Warren Central will prepare them for another 6A postseason run, but there’s another big matchup waiting in Week 5, when Carroll faces Snider at Spuller Stadium.
The Panthers, who have gone 8-1 in each of the last two regular seasons, bring their own postseason motivation into this game after losing to eventual 5A state champion Valparaiso 22-21 in overtime in the semistate championship. Still, Snider, which took a share of the SAC title in 2021, hasn’t won the conference outright since 2017.
The Panthers lost five first-team all-SAC honorees: Luke Haupert, Snider’s first three-year starter at quarterback; receiver Kamari Juarez; offensive guard Brandon Stuckey; defensive end Max Malone; and cornerback Kedrell Billingsley. But the defense returns linebacker Lukas Rohrbacher and defensive back Brandon Logan, who were named to the Class 5A Junior All-State team last year, and defensive tackle Will Kelso.
“We’re a little bit undersized, but we’re fast, which is what we want,” Snider coach Kurt Tippmann said of his defense. “We want to be quicker, and we want to use that speed and let our guys run and give the offense a lot of different looks, so they can’t necessarily always know what we’re going to be doing.
“But at the same time, the challenge is to be solid and not beat yourself, and that’s a tough dilemma.”
North Side finished third in the SAC last season, winning its final six games of the regular season after narrow losses to Snider and Carroll. The Legends have some big losses from last season, starting with quarterback Bohde Dickerson and Jontae Lambert, the SAC’s leading rusher whose 2,258 rushing yards set a North Side single-season record. Still, the Legends have plenty of talent to work with, most notably Division I commit Brauntae Johnson, a wide receiver headed to Notre Dame, and offensive lineman Jordan King, who has committed to Purdue.
Because of the newly revamped SAC schedule, North Side will not face Homestead or Snider during the regular season.
Homestead and Bishop Dwenger enter the season under the same kind of pressure. They are used to success, but the Saints’ six wins were the fewest since 2014, and Homestead had its first non-winning season since 2013 at 5-5. They will kick off the season with big-name nonconference matchups – Class 6A Brownsburg and Cincinnati Moeller for Bishop Dwenger; Carmel and Noblesville for Homestead – and both are breaking in new quarterbacks.
Bishop Luers opens the season ranked No. 3 in Class A in the IFCA preseason poll a year after losing to Andrean at semistate. The Knights have also been bitten by the graduation bug, saying goodbye to quarterback Charlie Stanski, their leading rusher RJ Hogue and their top two receivers (Nick Thompson and Brayden McInturf).