It’s been a complicated summer for North Side’s Brauntae Johnson.
On the one hand, the wide receiver announced his commitment to Notre Dame in June, a triumphant moment for the four-star recruit in front of numerous friends and family members.
“For me, it’s been nice, just to see all the support from family, friends,” Johnson said. “Support all over Indiana, because you see a lot of Notre Dame fans everywhere, and it’s been good for me to know that I have great support behind me. That’s the good thing, knowing what I have next, and I know what I should work towards.”
But Johnson made that announcement in a walking boot. He broke his foot at a training session in Florida in late May, when he planted it awkwardly running “a little, quick out-route.” The injury required surgery and prevented him from training as he’d have liked the summer before his senior season.
“Right now, I’m staying determined to be able to keep my mental edge, keep my determination to keep getting better, so when I get back I can be the captain that my team needs, be the leader that my team needs,” Johnson said. “It’s about knowing my ‘why,’ knowing where I want to go and knowing what’s the next step for me. I’ve been rehabbing heavy, just to get myself back to 100%, and other than that it’s being (at practice) with the guys, that makes me want to keep going.”
At his announcement, Johnson said the Notre Dame coaching staff plans to play him at safety. But in addition to the 23 tackles he recorded for the Legends last season, he has also been one of the state’s most impressive wide receivers with 69 catches for 1,081 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2022. He was named to the IFCA Top 50 All-State team and the All-SAC first team as a receiver.
He is not cleared to return to action just yet, but he expects to be back and ready to play by Week 3. The early-season absence might not be quite as painful as it would’ve been in years past. Instead of missing key matchups against Snider and Bishop Dwenger, which have been North Side’s opponents in Week 1 and 2 in recent years, the season opener is a nonconference game against Northridge, highly anticipated but with no championship implications.
“I’m kind of glad they’re nonconference games, because I will be coming back around conference time, and one of my goals coming here was to win an SAC title,” Johnson said. “I haven’t done that, and this is the last chance to do it.”
North Side coach Ben Johnson knows that Brauntae Johnson plans to leave a legacy before he leaves North Side – one that involves some long-awaited titles. North Side has won just three sectionals, the most recent in 1990, and just one regional, in 1984. The program’s last conference championship came in 2013 when North Side shared the honors with Snider.
“He wants to take North Side football where it hasn’t been in a long time, and that’s championships,” Ben Johnson said. “Ultimately, his goal and our goal is a state championship. And we 100% believe that we can achieve it. It’s a lot of work that’s required in order to attain that goal, and we just have to do it.”
Jamison Roy, a senior defensive lineman, said the Legends are in as good a position to win a title as they have been at any point in his memory.
“I think the team is in a place it’s never been before. I think we’re finally starting to bond as a family and get along well, become overall more disciplined going into this next season,” Roy said. “Freshman year, I can’t even compare it to what is going on now. Slowly but surely, especially after coach Johnson joined the program, he really made it seem like it was a new change at North Side, and we only wanted to go up. It was really easy to buy in to this process.”