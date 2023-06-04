Homestead's Mason Weaver pitched six shutout innings, striking out eight and surrendering only three hits, and added a 3-for-4 performance with a pair of RBI at the plate in a 10-0 victory over DeKalb in the Class 4A Regional championship at Plymouth on Saturday.
The Spartans (19-9) won their first regional title since 2015 and will move on to face Hamilton Southeastern (19-14) in the semistate semifinals next Saturday. Teams will be assigned to semistate sites today.
Justin Goskowicz added three hits to Weaver's trio of knocks and drove in three runs. Homestead had 15 hits in all, 14 of them singles.
Tegan Irk had two of DeKalb's three hits. The Barons (21-11) have never won a regional.
Class 3A
NORWELL 12, NEW CASTLE 2: At Oak Hill, Norwell (23-7) won its seventh game in a row and second regional title in three years behind a 4-for-5 day from Luke Graft, who doubled, drove in three runs and scored two. Drew Graft also had two hits, including a double, and scored three times. Curtis Ellis tossed five innings and struck out six to improve to 6-1. The Knights will face Andrean (26-6-1) in a semistate semifinal, looking for their first semistate crown since 2013.
HERITAGE 13, EAST NOBLE 1: In South Bend, the Patriots (19-7) captured their first regional crown since 2015 with an easy win over the Cinderella Knights, who had won a sectional crown with a 12-16 mark. Heritage broke open what had been a tight game with 10 runs in the fifth inning to finish the contest early. Noah Redmon had three run-scoring hits and also pitched for Heritage. Owen Ritchie scored East Noble's only run on a wild pitch before the Patriots scored the last 13. Heritage will take on Frankfort (19-12) in the same semistate as Norwell. The teams could meet in the final. Heritage hasn't won a semistate title since 2007.
Class 2A
WESTVIEW 6, BISHOP LUERS 0: In South Bend, the Knights (22-9) fell short of their first regional crown since 2008 and what would have been their second since winning three in five years in the late 1970s. Luers only managed four hits and struck out nine times against Westview pitcher Max Engle, who tossed a complete game. Isaac Zay doubled to lead off the third inning, making him the Knights' only runner in scoring position all afternoon.
Class A
BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 4, SOUTHWOOD 1: At Logansport, the Braves (12-12) won their first regional championship since 2016 and will meet Marquette Catholic (9-9) in semistate semifinal. Blackhawk trailed 1-0 after five innings, but scored two runs each in the sixth and seventh to win its 10th regional title. Gage Sefton had three hits, coming a single short of the cycle, driving in two runs and scoring two.