The Concordia boys and girls each won their races at the Huntington North Invitational at Huntington University on Saturday.
Concordia senior Lexi Panning won the girls race in 18 minutes, 41.40 seconds, and her sophomore teammate Mallory Weller was right behind in second place in 18:43.20. The top five Cadets runners all finished in the first 14 runners, and the team finished with 38 points, ahead of second-place Carroll with 57 points and third-place West Noble with 112.
Three freshmen finished in the top 10: Huntington North's Alice Friesen was third in 19:08.90, Columbia City freshman Kenya Leitch was fourth in 19:13.50 and Leo's Rowyn Norris was seventh in 19:24.30.
Angola senior Sam Yarnelle won the boys race in 16:04.60. Concordia senior Vaughn Hendrickson was third in 16:20.50 and Cadets junior Will Schlegel was fourth in 16:21.90.
Four Concordia runners finished in the top 11 and the Cadets won with 53 points. Noblesville was second with 65 points and Carroll was third with 99.
Columbia City senior Marcus Ridge was fifth in 16:22.90, Columbia City junior Gavin Good was sixth in 16:29.40, Northrop senior Conyer Wilson was seventh in 16:37.30 and Leo senior Jaydon Steidinger was eighth in 16:38.20.
JOHN CLELAND XC INVITE: Homestead's girls won both the freshman/sophomore races and junior/senior races at the John Cleland XC Invite in Carmel. Senior Addison Knoblauch won her 4K race in 13:42.1, leading the Spartans juniors and seniors to a fourth-place finish, and Caterina Perego won the underclassmen race in 14:45.4. Homestead won the freshmen and sophomore division with 34 points and all five scorers finished in the top 10.
The Homestead boys finished fifth in the junior-senior race and sixth in the freshmen-sophomore race.
Boys Soccer
CATHEDRAL 2, CARROLL 1: Trey Theard scored the lone Carroll goal on a penalty. Dominic Dempsey had seven saves for the Chargers (2-2).
BISHOP LUERS 2, HUNTINGTON NORTH 0: Gio Tejeda scored a goal and Brandon Munoz scored on a PK for the Knights (2-0). Adrian Camarena had six saves for Bishop Luers.
Girls Soccer
LEO 3, CANTERBURY 0: At Canterbury, the Lions (1-0-2) scored three goals in the first half of a matchup between two 2022 state finalists. Ella Graves scored two goals and Alex Graves scored once.