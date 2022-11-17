Class 6A
No. 1 Hamilton Southeastern (12-0) at No. 5 Carroll (12-0), 7 p.m.: The two remaining undefeated teams in the state’s largest classification face off. The Royals have delivered two shutouts and given up just 13 points this postseason, and the defense has tormented opposing quarterbacks all year, accumulating 27 sacks. Winner: Hamilton Southeastern
Class 5A
No. 9 Valparaiso (9-3) at Snider (11-1), 7:30 p.m.: In the last two weeks the Vikings have pulled out wins in two narrow, defensive contests – 14-7 over Chesterton and 15-14 over Merrillville. Valpo isn’t exactly an offensive juggernaut – the Vikings are averaging 25.0 points scored a game, 13.2 points fewer than the Panthers – and probably can’t afford to fall behind. The Panthers, meanwhile, trailed both North Side and Mishawaka at halftime and then held the opponents to one touchdown in the second half. Winner: Snider
Class 2A
No. 8 Bishop Luers (8-5) at No. 3 Andrean (9-3), 8 p.m.: The defending state champion 59ers have a quarterback completing 72.8% of his passes in Billy Henry and a running back who is averaging 110.9 yards per game and has run for 21 touchdown and caught three more (that’s Notre Dame commit Drayk Bowen). Bowen has also made 125 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions. The Knights offense took advantage of defensive stops and turnovers against Bluffton last week, but those will be harder to come by against Andrean. Winner: Andrean
Class A
No. 2 Adams Central (13-0) at No. 4 North Judson (12-1), 7:30 p.m.: This is a true rematch of the 2021 semistate, which Adams Central won 42-7, and many of the same players on both teams are back for another round. The Bluejays have allowed more than 13 points just twice this season, and they have two running backs who have gained at least 1,200 yards (Cheyenne Allen and Brock Benson) as well as a quarterback averaging 62.4 rushing yards a game. But is that enough for North Judson to turn the tables on the Jets? Winner: Adams Central
Last week: 5-0
Season: 197-33