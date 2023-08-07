Leo girls soccer

Leo High School players react after their loss to Evansville Memorial High School in an IHSAA class 2A girls’ soccer State Championship match last October at IUPUI’s Michael A. Carroll Track and Soccer Stadium in Indianapolis. 

 Doug McSchooler | For The Journal-Gazette

Six local girls teams are ranked in the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association preseason poll. Leo, which went 18-5 in 2022 and reached the state final, opens this fall ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, trailing only defending champion Evansville Memorial. Bellmont (14-6-2) is No. 7 and Bishop Dwenger (12-3-1) is No. 9.

Canterbury (12-9-2), which fell to Park Tudor in the 2022 Class A state finals, opens this season ranked third. Park Tudor opens at No. 1.

Homestead (11-6-3) is ranked fifth in Class 3A, and Carroll (15-6-1) is 19th. Carmel is the preseason No. 1. 

The full poll is listed below:

3A Girls Soccer

2023 Preseason Poll

1. Carmel

2. Noblesville

3. Hamilton Southeastern

4. Castle

5. Homestead

6. Zionsville

7. Saint Joseph

8. Center Grove

9. Cathedral

10. Crown Point

11. Bloomington South

12. East Central

13. Brownsburg

14. Fishers

15. Penn

16. Reitz

17. Chesterton

18. Valparaiso

19. Carroll

20. Westfield

2A Girls Soccer

2023 Preseason Poll

1. Evansville Memorial

2. Leo

3. Mishawaka Marian

4. Chatard

5. Brebeuf

6. Guerin Catholic

7. Bellmont

8. West Lafayette

9. Bishop Dwenger

10. Lawrenceburg

11. Washington

12. Hanover Central

13. Hamilton Heights

14. Monrovia

15. Tri West

16. NorthWood

17. Western

18. Batesville

19. Gibson Southern

20. Silver Creek

1A Girls Soccer

2023 Preseason Poll

1. Park Tudor

2. Mater Dei

3. Canterbury

4. Heritage Christian

5. Providence

6. Andrean

7. Faith Christian

8. Forest Park

9. Evansville Christian

10. Covenant Christian

11. Switzerland County

12. Oldenburg

13. Trinity

14. Illiana Christian

15. Westview 

16. Tipton

17. Argos

18. Muncie Burris

19. DeMotte Christian

20. Cascade

vjacobsen@jg.net