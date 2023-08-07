Six local girls teams are ranked in the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association preseason poll. Leo, which went 18-5 in 2022 and reached the state final, opens this fall ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, trailing only defending champion Evansville Memorial. Bellmont (14-6-2) is No. 7 and Bishop Dwenger (12-3-1) is No. 9.
Canterbury (12-9-2), which fell to Park Tudor in the 2022 Class A state finals, opens this season ranked third. Park Tudor opens at No. 1.
Homestead (11-6-3) is ranked fifth in Class 3A, and Carroll (15-6-1) is 19th. Carmel is the preseason No. 1.
The full poll is listed below:
3A Girls Soccer
2023 Preseason Poll
1. Carmel
2. Noblesville
3. Hamilton Southeastern
4. Castle
5. Homestead
6. Zionsville
7. Saint Joseph
8. Center Grove
9. Cathedral
10. Crown Point
11. Bloomington South
12. East Central
13. Brownsburg
14. Fishers
15. Penn
16. Reitz
17. Chesterton
18. Valparaiso
19. Carroll
20. Westfield
2A Girls Soccer
2023 Preseason Poll
1. Evansville Memorial
2. Leo
3. Mishawaka Marian
4. Chatard
5. Brebeuf
6. Guerin Catholic
7. Bellmont
8. West Lafayette
9. Bishop Dwenger
10. Lawrenceburg
11. Washington
12. Hanover Central
13. Hamilton Heights
14. Monrovia
15. Tri West
16. NorthWood
17. Western
18. Batesville
19. Gibson Southern
20. Silver Creek
1A Girls Soccer
2023 Preseason Poll
1. Park Tudor
2. Mater Dei
3. Canterbury
4. Heritage Christian
5. Providence
6. Andrean
7. Faith Christian
8. Forest Park
9. Evansville Christian
10. Covenant Christian
11. Switzerland County
12. Oldenburg
13. Trinity
14. Illiana Christian
15. Westview
16. Tipton
17. Argos
18. Muncie Burris
19. DeMotte Christian
20. Cascade