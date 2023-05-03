Snider pitcher Landen Fry emerged from the Panthers’ dugout at Parkview Field wearing an enormous championship wrestling belt.
It was decorated with a gold version of Snider’s logo and is given to the Panthers’ MVP in each game. Fry had easily earned the glittering adornment with his performance Wednesday: A complete game against Northrop in which he gave up two runs on four hits, struck out 12 and led the Panthers to a 6-2 triumph in the Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic.
“We’ve been in a little bit of a low spot, our bats went cold the last couple of games, so it was nice to have a little bit of energy, the fans were in it and I think our guys fed off that,” Snider coach Josh Clinkenbeard said. “And when you have a guy like Landen Fry, who just has ice in his veins, nothing rattles him. … Our guys feed off him, as well, and look to him for leadership.”
Fry provided plenty of leadership with his play, not only picking up the win on the mound, but also providing a pair of RBI singles.
Snider (12-3, 8-1 SAC) won its second in a row after a three-game losing streak and, for one night at least, climbed into first place in the SAC, a half-game of ahead of Bishop Dwenger (7-1). The Panthers and Saints meet at Dwenger on May 16 and again at Snider on May 18.
Snider’s victory Wednesday also helped put some separation between the top of the league and those trailing; Northrop (7-6, 5-3) came into the game sole possession of third place but slipped 2 1/2 games back.
Fry gave Snider a lead it would never relinquish just three hitters into the game when he used an inside-out swing to poke a single down the right-field line, scoring Brandon Logan, who had legged out an infield single. A wild pitch brought in Max Mohrman and it was 2-0 before Northrop came to bat.
A throwing error made it 3-0 in the second inning before the Bruins responded with a Nathan Jessup RBI triple – a line drive laced deep to center – bringing in their first tally in the second and a grounder from Jayden Sloniker scoring Jessup to slice the deficit to one.
Nick Pandoff put the tying run on base with a leadoff double to the left-center gap in the fourth, but Fry bore down from there, going strikeout, popup, strikeout to escape the jam and pumping his fist as he walked off the mound.
Thus began a dominant conclusion to the game for the Snider hurler, who retired 12 of the final 13 hitters he faced, with the only exception coming on an error. He struck out seven of those hitters and whiffed two each in the sixth and seventh to close out the victory.
He was backed by a boisterous Snider cheering section and an equally noisy Northrop rooting contingent which also motivated him.
“Guys in the stands were hyping me up, got me going,” Fry said of his performance in the later frames. “I just came out there, did my thing, stayed composed and just threw strikes.”
As he departed the mound after getting the final out, the Panther right-hander aimed a goodbye wave at the Northrop dugout.
“I mean, we beat them 48-0 this year in football, I had to give them a little love,” he said. “All love there, though.”