In the final seconds of the Class 4A DeKalb Sectional Final on Saturday, Snider junior Johnea Donahue caught an inbound pass, evaded a few Carroll defenders desperately trying for a steal or a foul and waited for the buzzer to sound.
When it did, Donahue threw the ball off the court and roared in celebration before being embraced by her teammates. The Class 4A No. 10/IBCA No. 14 Panthers had beaten Carroll 58-52, clinching a sectional title for the second year in a row.
"It feels really good. Most people didn't think we would get to this point. We didn't have as much talent, but we definitely had the fight," said Donahue, who led the Panthers (20-4) with 23 points.
The game had been closely contested throughout: The Panthers trailed Carroll (16-8) by one point at the end of the first, second and third quarters.
Snider started to pull away in the fourth quarter, and they managed to stay just ahead of Carroll in the tense final minutes.
A seven-point lead with just under 90 seconds to play was shaved to 51-47 when Carroll's Taylor Fordyce drew a foul, hit her first free throw, and then got the rebound of her own miss and put it back in for a second-chance basket.
The Panthers responded by heaving a half-court inbound pass to Donahue, who made a beeline for the basket and drew the foul as she went up for the layup. She hit the shot and the free throw to put Snider back up by seven.
"I was just really hyped, I was ready to go," Donahue said. "I knew it was coming down to the end, and I had to attack, and I made it."
Saids Snider coach Reggie Tharp of the play: "I was excited she made the layup. I told her, we didn't want anything but a layup. She did that, she made the tough shot, and then she made the free throw, which was even better. Just a great moment and a great play by Nae Nae."
The Panthers needed that extra breathing room, because the Chargers weren't done. Sophomore Jersey Paul hit a 3-pointer, her second of the quarter and fourth of the game. She finished with a team-high 17 points.
"It's nerve-wracking, because all week you prepare and tell your team to stay with her and don't lose her, but she's a tough player," Tharp said of playing against Paul. "Give her one open shot, and she's going to bury it. So it was definitely fun, it was a great game, it was very competitive. I was just proud of the way our team played."
In addition to Donahue's 23 points, junior Jordyn Poole scored 21 and Ciara Sims scored seven for Snider. Carroll seniors Fordyce and Kayla Gibbs each scored 12 points in their final high school games.
The Panthers are now headed back to the regional championships: Last season, they trounced Northwestern in the semifinals before falling to Noblesville, the eventual Class 4A state champion, in the regional final. This year, the format of the state tournament has been altered so teams will play one game on regional weekend. Huntington North Sectional champion Homestead will play a regional championship game against Fishers at 4 p.m. at Marion next Saturday and a second championship, Snider vs. Harrison, will follow at 7 p.m.
It exactly where the Panthers hoped they would be at this point in the season, even when they went 2-3 in their first five games.
"It's a great feeling, because people have their expectations," said Tharp, who was an assistant with Snider last year and took over as head coach this summer. "And when you come in and you meet those and exceed those, it's an awesome feeling.
"All the credit in the world goes to these girls, because they trusted me and worked hard for me, and I can't be any more proud of them."