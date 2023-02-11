INDIANAPOLIS – Snider sophomore diver Amelia Rinehart was right there with Center Grove’s Mia Prusiecki the entire competition.
Rinehart placed second in the 1-meter diving final with 466.70 points in the IHSAA girls swimming and diving state finals Saturday at the IU Natatorium at IUPUI. Prusiecki, a junior, repeated as state champion with 478.30 points.
“I’m definitely pleased with my performance,” Rinehart said. “There were a couple dives that weren’t as good as I’d like them to be. But overall, it was a great battle.”
Rinehart placed fourth in last year’s state finals.
“All my dives were as good as they’ve been all season,” Rinehart said. “There was definitely pressure because with sectional and regional, there was always a meet I could do better at.”
Snider diving coach Chris Giant said it was an impressive showing for Rinehart.
“Amelia did great, especially her reverse dive,” Giant said. “Ten of her 11 dives were great. She’s also an excellent swimmer. She swam three events at sectional and ran over and dove. She is a talented athlete.”
In the team competition won easily by Carmel for the 37th consecutive year, Carroll finished eighth with 115 points.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the whole team, not just the girls that swam down here but the whole team because they pushed these girls every day,” Chargers coach John Gibson said. “We are pretty much where we thought we would be. We actually thought we could do a little better. It’s always tough down here in this environment. Coming out of our sectional, which is so emotional, to come back to get re-energized is hard. A top eight finish, we’re happy with that.”
Carroll senior Kirsten Lee was named the IHSAA Mental Attitude Award for girls swimming.
“She’s awesome in and out of the pool,” Gibson said. “She’s fourth in her class (academically) and with her community service. She couldn’t do much more for the student-athlete that she is, it’s amazing. She is going to swim for the Air Force Academy, so it’s not going to get any easier.”
Lee said she was surprised by winning the award.
“I’m very proud of it, but I couldn’t do it without my teammates,” Lee said. “They support me every day and push me to be my best. Coach (Gibson) always reminds me when things don’t go well, I’ve just got to push through and it’s all about the mentality.”
Lee was sixth in the 100 freestyle and 11th in the 200 free. She also was on the Chargers’ 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay, both of which finished fifth.
“It was bittersweet this being my senior year,” Lee said. “This was my last chance to give it all and Carroll High School athletics has put so much into me and just needed to reflect that. I’ve improved so much.”
The Mishler sisters helped lead Wawasee to a seventh-place finish with 121 points.
“We work together on a lot of things we do,” Julie said of her sister, Alexis. “When we swim in practice, she pushes me and I pushed her.”
Julie, a sophomore, was third in the 50 freestyle and 100 free. Alexis, a senior, was fifth in both those events.
“Seeing her get third place feels like I got third place,” Alexis said. “I love it when she does great.”
They also were on a 200 freestyle relay team that placed third and a sixth-place 200 medley relay team.
Alexis finished sixth in both the 50 and 100 free last year.
“It’s been fun swimming with my sister along with my teammates because I feel like we put up a good run this year,” Alexis said.
Homestead junior Ripley Merritt finished fourth in the 100 backstroke and fifth in the 100 butterfly. She also was on the 200 medley relay team, which placed fifth and 200 free relay team, which was 16th.
“I love the walk-out because the atmosphere is just so amazing,’ Merritt said. “It’s such an amazing feeling to have the support we have here. I had my two personal best times (in Friday’s prelims) and I broke two school records.”
Homestead placed 12th in the team standings.
“We had a goal of everyone swimming in the prelims swimming again (Saturday) and we accomplished that,” Homestead coach Chris Knoblauch said.
Homestead’s Hayden Shurtz was 11th in the 100 breaststroke and the 400 freestyle relay was 16th.
Carroll was ninth in the 200 medley relay. Other finishers for the Chargers were Alaina Brooks, 200 free, 16th: Peyton O’Connor, 200 individual medley, 15th; Natalie Marshall, 50 freestyle, 11th; Savannah Farlee, 100 butterfly, ninth; O’Connor, 100 butterfly, 13th.
Wayne’s Luca McGee was eighth in the 100 breaststroke and 16th in the 50 freestyle.
Wawasee’s Addison Beasley was 14th in the 200 IM.