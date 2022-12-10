When Snider junior guard Jordyn Poole hit a second-chance shot as time expired in the first quarter, giving the Panthers a 14-point lead, it looked as if the Panther girls might walk to their seventh straight victory.
It wasn't quite that easy. Snider (9-3) did keep its win streak alive with a 57-51 victory, but the Greyhounds (1-10) found their offensive mojo, outscoring the Panthers in both the second and the fourth quarters and cutting the lead to four points on several occasions.
"We took their best blow, when they made their run, and we answered it back," Snider coach Reggie Tharp said. "We made some silly turnovers and mistakes at the end, but any time you can answer a run to finish a game is great."
Junior guard Ciara Sims personally outscored Carmel in the first quarter with nine points, five of which came during a 7-0 Snider run to close out the quarter.
"We started doing more screen and rolls, and when we started feeding it into Tia (Phinezy) more, and we started crashing the boards," Sims said of Snider's first quarter roll.
But Carmel sophomore forward Mallory Bourquien, who came off the bench to score a team-high 16 points, started doing damage in the second quarter. She scored eight points, six of them at the free throw line, and the Greyhounds finished the first half on an 8-0 run that cut Snider's lead to 28-19.
Carmel sophomore point guard Mackenzie Woods had the first bucket of the second half, and Greyhounds senior shooting guard Hannah Lach followed with a 3-pointer that cut Snider's lead to 28-24. Snider junior center Phinezy responded with a 3-pointer and then made one of two free throws to give Snider a little bit of breathing room.
Snider led 41-32 after three quarters, but another bucket from Bourquein and a 3-pointer by Carmel sophomore shooting guard Isabelle Shepherd – her first of two in the period – again cut Snider's lead to four, 41-37.
But once again, Snider responded as sophomore forward Gabriella Barnes and junior guard Johnea Donahue hit key shots to put the Panthers up by eight.
"Defense, to me, is just 'want-to,' energy and want-to," Tharp said. "We did a good job in the beginning, in the first quarter, with communicating, help sides, switching, things of that nature. It broke down a little bit in the second half when we got tired. And once we get fatigued, we sometimes lose focus."
Sims scored a game-high 19 points with seven rebounds and an assist. Donahue scored 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field with four rebounds, two assists and a steal. Phinezy had a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds, as well as two assists, a steal and six blocks. Poole finished with nine points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals.
In their seven straight wins, the Panthers have beaten three teams from the Indianapolis area (North Central and Fishers, in addition to Carmel), two SAC opponents (South Side and Wayne) as well as Heritage and Merrillville.
"Any time you can beat an Indy school, it's a great feeling," Tharp said. "We look forward to playing them. ... It's a highlight for the girls. They're well-coached, disciplined, have great players, so we always look forward to playing them."