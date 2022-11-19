Snider quarterback Luke Haupert stood on the frozen tundra of Spuller Stadium, snowflakes swirling around him, staring into space.
“I was thinking about what I could have done better,” the senior said.
There was plenty Haupert did well during Friday’s semistate matchup against No. 9 Valparaiso: he threw two touchdown passes, including a go-ahead score to running back Langston Leavell in overtime, but it was not quite enough and No. 1 Snider fell 22-21, ending its pursuit of the third state championship in program history and extending its drought without a semistate crown to seven years.
“I’m proud of our effort, proud of our guys, they fought their hearts out,” Snider coach Kurt Tippmann said. “We came up short. That’s hard to swallow, but it’s part of competition. … That’s why you play high school football, to experience the highs and lows, because that’s life.”
The game was marked by freezing temperatures – crowds of Snider players spent the game gathered around one of four space heaters on the Panthers’ sideline, huddling for warmth – driving snow and a blustery wind that drove the feels-like temperature even lower.
In those difficult conditions, the teams played to a 14-all tie in regulation, with Valparaiso running back Travis Davis II taking a direct snap for a 26-yard touchdown on fourth-and-2 with 9:49 left to make it 14-12 and adding the 2-point conversion on a virtually identical play.
Davis ran 40 times for 260 yards and two touchdowns. Tippmann credited Valparaiso’s offensive line for paving the way for Davis.
“They’re big and they lean on you,” the 14th-year Panthers coach said.
Snider (11-2) got the ball first in the overtime session, which called for both teams to get one drive from the opponent’s 10-yard line. On the Panthers’ first play, Haupert threw a swing pass left to Leavell and he walked in untouched for a 10-yard touchdown and a 21-14 lead.
Leavell nearly matched Davis, running 18 times for 215 yards and adding the 10-yard scoring reception. He broke a 41-yard run up the middle in the second quarter, shedding arm tackles as he did so, on the way to the end zone for a 7-0 lead.
In the third quarter, he cut back and raced 50 yards to put Snider in the red zone. Haupert found tight end Lincoln Firks leaking out the back side for a 14-yard touchdown and a 14-6 lead on the next play.
A false start hampered Valparaiso’s overtime drive and the Vikings (10-3) faced fourth-and-goal at the 8, with Snider one stop from victory. Valparaiso quarterback Justin Clark tried to pass but found no one open and instead scrambled right. An ankle tackle attempt made him stumble and he nearly went down, but he put his hand on the ground to steady himself and raced to the right side, beating a bevy of Panthers defenders in a sprint to the goal line for a touchdown.
“It was a great situation,” Tippmann said. “We had chances to make a play and we didn’t.”
Davis barreled his way into the end zone with relative ease on the game-winning 2-point conversion, sending Snider’s side of the stadium into stunned silence.
Snider senior linebacker Amarrion Moore slammed his helmet on the ground as he walked back to the sideline, yelling, at no one in particular:
“This isn’t how it’s supposed to end.”
Another senior linebacker, Zyon Greene, made it halfway to the sideline before dropping to his knees and then laying face down on the field until a pair of teammates came to help him up.
“It’s a sad moment for everyone,” Haupert said, eyes watering. “It sucks this special thing had to end.”