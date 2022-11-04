There were moments in Friday night’s championship game against North Side when Snider’s 28th sectional title seemed far from certain.
The missed kicks. A second-quarter fumble recovered by the Legends. The third-quarter touchdown that gave the Legends a nine-point lead. The interception by North Side’s Tristen Newsome in the end zone late in the third quarter.
But the Class 5A No. 1 Panthers (10-1) scored the final two touchdowns of the game to win 25-21 at Spuller Stadium and beat the No. 7 Legends (8-3) for the second time this season. Despite the long list of Snider sectional titles, it was the first postseason trophy won by the Panthers since 2018, and the first for any of the current Snider players.
“It was hard-earned. This conference is hard to compete in, but this sectional is probably the toughest sectional in 5A in the state with three top-10 ranked teams, and we had to earn it,” said Snider coach Kurt Tippmann, whose Panthers beat No. 10 Bishop Dwenger in the semifinals. “We played two really good programs, and earned it. So I’m really proud of our guys.”
With a minute and a half to go in the third quarter, the Legends completed a pass on fourth down but came up just short of the first down, and the Panthers took over on their own 41. A Langston Leavell run brought the ball to the North Side 41, and with 29 seconds left in the quarter Snider quarterback Luke Haupert hit Kamari Juarez with a short pass, and the wide receiver ran the rest of the way for a 37-yard touchdown.
The extra point attempt bounced off the upright – the third time the Panthers had missed a point-after – but the touchdown cut North Side’s lead to 21-18 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Legends made it to the 2-yard line on their next drive, but ultimately came up empty.
Haupert hit Juarez with another huge pass, this time over the middle for 35 yards, to bring the Panthers to the North Side 19-yard line with 5:31 to play. Juarez was being covered by multiposition North Side star Tae Johnson – who is listed as four inches taller than Juarez on the team roster – but it was the Panthers who came up with the catch.
“Honestly, when I threw it up, I was very scared,” Haupert said. “But he just went up and got it. That’s why he’s Kamari Juarez. He goes up to get the ball.”
Snider scored the go-ahead touchdown with 2:46 left in the fourth quarter on a 3-yard pass from Haupert to Lincoln Firks. Mong Tung followed with Snider’s first successful extra point kick of the evening, and the Panthers were up 25-21.
The Legends had more than enough time for one last drive, but the Snider defense secured its most important stop of the night and North Side’s season essentially ended with a turnover on downs.
The Panthers went 3 for 3 on fourth down conversion attempts, while North Side was 2 for 5.
Snider took an early lead at 9:25 in the first quarter on a short run by DeAlcapon Veazy, though the extra point was wide right.
North Side scored its first touchdown midway through the first on a direct snap to Johnson, who ran in the ball for a 6-yard touchdown.
Leavell gave Snider the lead again at 10:11 in the second quarter with a 25-yard run, but North Side pulled ahead again with 5:24 left in the first half when Jontae Lambert ran in a 2-yard score, and a Legends extra point made the score 14-12.
Snider will travel to Mishawaka next Friday for the regional championship.