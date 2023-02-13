Snider coach Reggie Tharp describes the Panthers’ 74-63 win over Fishers in late November as a “turning point.”
“We were 2-3 coming into the game, and from that point on we got better as a team, I got better as a coach,” said Tharp, in his first season as a head coach. “They got better in film study, in practice. And they just learned to compete. They’ve been competing ever since that game, and I think it shows.”
Class 4A No. 10/IBCA No. 14 Snider (21-4) hasn’t lost often since that November matchup, dropping only a 79-70 conference game against Northrop in early January. Class 4A No. 3/IBCA No. 4 Fishers (24-2), meanwhile, hasn’t lost once in the 2½ months since.
But the two are now set for a rematch in the first round of the Class 4A North Semistate, held at Huntington North on Saturday. Class 4A No. 1 South Bend Washington (27-0) and No. 11 Lake Central (22-5) will face off in the second semifinal, and the winners of each game will play in the championship game at 8 p.m.
“We have a lot of confidence, but not too much, because it’s hard to beat a team twice,” said Snider junior Ciara Sims, who had 24 points and 10 rebounds in the regional final victory Saturday over Harrison.
“Everyone wants to win, and no one wants to lose. We have to come out and play hard and play like it’s our last game, play like us, play together as a team.”
Fishers, which has won 18 straight games, dominated its regional championship game against Homestead, winning 61-31. The Tigers were the first team to hold Homestead under 40 points this season, forcing the Spartans into 14 turnovers and limiting them to 30.2% shooting.
“The way they pressured in the half-court system, in the half-court sets, it was tough for Homestead to run their offense. They took them out of a lot of things that they like to do,” Tharp said of Fishers.
“And then they finished good defensive possessions with rebounds, and that’s going to be a key with us, rebounding the basketball. They like to get out in transition, so if we can rebound offensively and defensively, I think that will be a good starting point for us.”
The senior Smith sisters bedeviled Homestead on Saturday as Hailey scored 19 points with nine rebounds, two assists, a block and four steals, and Olivia recorded 12 points and two steals. Hailey Smith leads her teams in points per game (11.9, while Olivia is right behind at 10.9), rebounds (6.8) and assists (2.7).
And the Tigers aren’t afraid of the big stage: They knocked out No. 2 Noblesville (21-4), the defending state champion, in double overtime in the sectional sectional, then came right back to beat No. 4 Hamilton Southeastern (21-3) in the final the next night.
Snider is excited to be playing a semistate game so close to home; Huntington North is a 30-minute drive from campus, which should allow the Panthers to get in some extra sleep and increase the number of fans able to make the trip. Class 2A No. 3 Central Noble (25-2) will have to travel a bit farther for a semistate matchup against No. 5 Lafayette Central Catholic (20-6) in the second of two semifinals at the Berry Bowl in Logansport.
LCC rallied from a 41-33 deficit heading into the fourth quarter at the Lapel Regional to beat Bishop Luers (11-4) 59-50. LCC’s last loss came against undefeated Class 3A No. 1 Twin Lakes on Jan. 5, which the Knights lost 50-48 in overtime. Since then, LCC has won 10 straight, including nine by double digits. No one has scored more than 50 points on LCC since the start of 2023.
The only team Central Noble has lost to this season is Class 3A No. 7 Fairfield (25-2), which is playing in its own semistate game against Tippecanoe Valley on Saturday. The Cougars are in the semistate round for the fourth time in seven years after being knocked out of the sectional tournament each of the last three.
Central Noble senior point guard Madison Vice leads the Cougars in scoring with 18.9 points per game, along with 5.0 assists and 3.7 steals. She scored a career-high 33 points in a 64-52 win over South Central in the Winamac Community Regional championship game Saturday.
“She’s just built herself for that moment. She’s a relentless worker, she’s developed the skill set of someone who you would want to have the ball in their hands at the end of the game,” Central Noble coach Sam Malcolm said of Vice.
“She shoots over 50% from the field, she’s an 80% free throw shooter. She’s as good a ball handler as there is in northeast Indiana. And that doesn’t even talk about what she can do to an opposing team’s point guard from the defensive side of it.”
The winner of Central Noble’s semifinal will face either No. 4 Andrean (25-3) or Lapel (20-7) in the Logansport Semistate Finals at 8 p.m.