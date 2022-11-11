Snider ended its second-longest regional championship drought since claiming the first of its now 17 titles in 1981, winning at Mishawaka on Friday, 41-27, to win its 15th Class 5A regional title.
It’s the Panthers’ first since winning the Class 5A state championship in 2016.
The top-ranked Panthers (11-1), who also defeated the No. 4 Cavemen (10-2) on Nov. 11 in 2016 for their 16th regional championship, were limited to one offensive possession in the first half. Mishawaka recovered an onside kick after scoring its first touchdown, ultimately jumping ahead 21-0 with 3:13 remaining in the second quarter.
But Kamari Juarez returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to get Snider on the board before halftime, and the Panthers then posted 28 third-quarter points to take the lead for good.
Class 4A
KOKOMO 42, COLUMBIA CITY 13: In Columbia City, the No. 7 Wildkats (12-1) took a 42-7 lead through three quarters to win their third regional championship in the past eight years. Josh Arntz and Ethan Sievers both scored touchdowns for the No. 9 Eagles (11-2).
Class A
ADAMS CENTRAL 35, CARROLL (FLORA) 0: In Monroe, the No. 2 Flying Jets (13-0) stayed perfect in emphatic fashion, forcing five first-quarter turnovers and blocking a punt by the No. 8 Cougars (11-2). Adams Central notched its second 13-game win streak to start the season since 2018 in claiming its 15th regional title – all in Class A – and advancing to the semistate for the fifth time in the past seven years.