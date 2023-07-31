Every time Snider football players walked into the weight room this offseason, the score of last year’s semistate loss to Valparaiso stared them in the face.
22-21 – a gutting overtime loss to the eventual Class 5A state champions in which the Panthers needed only to get a stop on fourth and goal at the 9-yard line in the extra period to earn the victory, but were unable to bring down scrambling quarterback Justin Clark before he stumbled across the goal line.
The day after the game, safety Brandon Logan plastered a sign with that score written on it in the on the wall and it has greeted the Panthers every day for the last eight months.
“We don’t really need motivation, but it’s all right there,” Panthers linebacker Lukas Rohrbacher said. “If anybody needs a reason why we’re doing anything, it’s the Valpo game, that’s all they have to know.”
After all those months in the weight room and light workouts in half pads on the field, the Panthers took their first official steps toward erasing the memory of that excruciating defeat when practice for the upcoming season began Monday, 19 days before the Week 1 season-opener against Class 6A Warren Central.
The Panthers spent most of their early-morning practice – the team hit the field by 8:30 a.m. – going through repetitions of offensive and defensive formations, sets the players have seen hundreds of times on film and on the whiteboard in the offseason and which they are now working on getting letter-perfect.
“What you feel right now is an urgency that the season is now upon you,” Panthers coach Kurt Tippmann said. “When you’re in the summer mode, it’s still summer, you’re doing football two days a week or whatever and then you have all these days off. Now, there is a game imminent. In three weeks, you’re going to play your first game and you’re practicing every day.
“It’s certainly a different feel. There’s always excitement. Every team right now thinks they’re going to be good so there’s a lot of excitement.”
It’s certainly an exciting time for Snider, which went 11-2 last season and won its first regional championship since 2016. Its two losses came against an eventual state champion and an eventual state runner-up (Carroll) by a total of eight points and the Panthers return an experienced team hungry for more.
Rohrbacher set a Snider record with 128 tackles as a junior and returns to lead a fast, confounding defense which notched four shutouts last season. On offense, the Panthers return four key offensive linemen and senior running back Uriah Buchanan, ready to carry the lion’s share of the load this year after splitting carries with Langston Leavell last year.
Buchanan, who ran for 435 yards and nine touchdowns on 6.6 yards per carry last season, earned the prestigious No. 1 jersey for the Panthers, emblematic of the team’s hardest-working senior. His uncle, Reggie Blackmon, also wore the jersey, in 2011.
“It was the end of last season,” Buchanan said of what pushed him to work as hard as he did in the offseason. “Really it was like, ’You know what? I don’t want to be in that position again.’”
Nor does Tippmann want his players to forget what happened at the end of the 2022 campaign. In order to ensure the semistate loss gets used in a constructive manner, he has tried to drill down on exactly what occurred: What prevented the Panthers from scoring any points in a first-and-goal situation at the 5-yard line in the second half? Why was Clark able to score the winning touchdown in overtime?
Work this offseason has at times been geared toward fixing those specific mistakes to prevent a recurrence in big moments later in the season.
“What we talk about a lot is what we do right now in August has an impact on what we do in November,” said Tippmann, who is entering his 15th season leading the program. “What we do today has impact on that moment so let’s take care of what we can today in this drill, in this moment, in this session so that it applies positively in that date later on.
“The feelings of disappointment that were real at that time get re-created real quick and that’s a big motivator.”