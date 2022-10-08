In a game during which Snider was unable to get much going offensively, the Class 5A No. 2 Panthers got more than enough from their defense and special teams to crush Bishop Dwenger and win their sixth in a row.
Snider maintained its grip on second place in the SAC with a 28-0 victory at Shields Field on Friday, propelled by three interceptions, a goal-line stand, a sack in one of the game’s biggest moments and a 65-yard return touchdown on a blocked field goal from senior Ke’drell Billingsley.
“This is the signature element of this team,” Snider coach Kurt Tippmann said. “Every week it’s something different, somebody steps forward, a unit, special teams, defense, offense. That’s a sign of progress. That’s going to happen in the playoffs and that’s going to happen against good teams. Bishop Dwenger’s a very good team. … Our goal is to always be balanced.”
Snider (7-1) led 7-0 at halftime thanks to a touchdown from running back Langston Leavell, who ran up the middle and stretched the ball across for a 2-yard score after getting the 54-yard drive started with run around the left side for 27 yards.
On Dwenger’s opening possession of the second half, the Class 5A No. 9 Saints (5-3) drove into Panthers territory but stalled following a holding penalty. On fourth-and-20 from the 29, Dwenger tried a 46-yard field goal that was blocked. Billingsley scooped up the bouncing ball and had no Saints in front of him on the way to a game-turning special teams touchdown.
“I was going to block it, and I believed I could get to it and I was getting held,” said Billingsley, who also intercepted a pass in the first half. “But it got blocked, I scooped it and I was out of there. That right there gave our team the good momentum we needed; the right play at the right time.”
Early in the fourth quarter, with the Saints trailing 14-0, they faced fourth-and-4 from their own 19. Coach Jason Garrett opted to go for it, but as soon as quarterback Braxton Bermes dropped back to pass, Snider linebacker Lukas Rohrbacher sliced through the line untouched and dropped Bermes for a 10-yard loss, setting the Panthers up with first-and-goal.
Two plays later, Snider running back Uriah Buchanan sprinted through the left side of the line and dragged a would-be tackler to the corner of the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown and a 21-0 lead.
Buchanan and Leavell led the way for a Snider rushing attack that rolled up 198 yards and helped the Panthers control the clock in the second half.
“Offensively, we weren’t as productive as we wanted to be, but I’ll tell you what we did in the second half – sometimes you’ve gotta be able to run it when everyone knows you’re going to run it,” Tippmann said. “We were physical.”
The Saints’ best chance to score came at the end of the first half, when three straight Tobias Tippmann runs totaled 30 yards and moved the ball into Panthers territory. Dwenger converted two fourth downs on the drive thanks to Snider offside penalties and had the ball at the Panthers’ 8 with 13 seconds left in the half, trailing by seven.
After the Saints used their final timeout, Bermes threw over the middle. The ball was caught, but Snider wrestled the runner down two yards short of the goal line and time ran out before the Saints could run another play.
A Brandon Logan interception set up Snider’s final touchdown – a 10-yard pass from Luke Haupert to Lincoln Firks with 6:01 left.