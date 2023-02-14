De’Alcapon Veazy had valuable experience competing internationally. But he knew that his first time walking into Gainbridge Fieldhouse to compete at the IHSAA wrestling state finals presented a different sort of challenge.
Despite being a freshman, he took advantage of his opportunity last year by placing fourth at 182 pounds.
Now, the Snider wrestler is more experienced, more dangerous and hungrier, as he gears up for Friday’s return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Veazy, who was a double gold medalist at the 2021 U-15 Pan American Championships, is trying to become the first SAC wrestler to win a state championship since North Side’s Gralan Early in 2002 and 2003.
“I’m as ready as I’m ever going to be,” Veazy said Saturday, after winning a second straight semistate title and improving to 8-0 at Memorial Coliseum in semistate competition. “There’s always stuff to learn and always stuff to critique and learn from these matches, but I’m more conditioned this year. I’m more loose this year.”
Three placewinners from last year’s bracket at 182 return. Hamilton Heights’ Evan Tilton (48-1), who finished eighth in 2022, potentially looms in the semifinals for Veazy, while last year’s runner-up, Crown Point senior Orlando Cruz (31-2) – the state’s top-ranked wrestler at 182, according to IndianaMat.com – landed on the other side of the bracket.
Veazy dispatched Tilton in just 51 seconds in the quarterfinals at state a year ago, while Cruz handed Veazy (38-1) his lone defeat this season, a 3-2 loss in the finals at the Al Smith Classic in Mishawaka back in December.
But the comfort that only comes from experience – something Veazy used Saturday by pushing for another takedown in the waning moments of his 13-4 victory over NorthWood’s Kaden Lone in the semistate championship – will hopefully, as Veazy explained, play out in a similar way at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
“It helps a lot this year because I already know what I am coming into,” Veazy said. “It’s just work. It’s just pushing it past what people think is acceptable.”
Like Veazy, Garrett senior Hayden Brady knows full well what goes into navigating the state finals. Brady, the first-ever four-time state qualifier for the Railroaders, earned a spot on the podium last season in his third shot, taking fourth at 120 after qualifying at 106 as a freshman and 113 as a sophomore.
A midseason injury created moments of trepidation for Brady, casting some doubt as to whether he’d even get the opportunity to compete in the postseason. But the Garrett senior – now 26-4 headed into the final tournament of his prep career – healed up well enough to step upon the mat and earn the right to compete in the state finals once again.
“It’s definitely a great feeling,” Brady said. “Honestly, this last one’s been a bit of a rough one. A month ago, I didn’t even think I’d be able to wrestle and now I’m able to be here and do what I love the most.”
And Brady will, for the second time, have a teammate named Fielden making the trek to Indianapolis with him. Freshman Carter Fielden (32-8) blanked fellow ninth grader Linkin Carter of Eastside in the third-place match at 120 on Saturday to qualify for state. Three years ago, Fielden’s older brother Clayton wrapped up a stellar prep career with his second straight state runner-up finish in the 2020 IHSAA state finals.
“It’s very nice seeing a new, young person coming in and being able to go to state his freshman year,” Brady said. “I think he’s going to be the future of our program. He’s headed in the right direction.”