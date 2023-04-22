When Snider’s season was on the brink, the Panthers trailing Fishers by 10 points with 1:19 to play in a semistate game at Huntington North in February, Snider junior Jordyn Poole refused to give up.
Poole scored 10 points over the next 79 seconds in a frantic attempt at a comeback. The Panthers ultimately lost, 67-66, falling short of a semistate championship game and ending the season just two wins short of the state title game.
Poole couldn’t do quite enough to get her team over the hump, but she finished with a season-high 31 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Although she was “mad” and “disappointed” with the outcome of that game, it was a memorable final performance of junior season in which she averaged 16.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.5 steals. She shot 48% from the field over 26 games.
For that outstanding campaign, Poole is the winner of the 2023 Tiffany Gooden Award, presented each year by The Journal Gazette to the most outstanding boys or girls basketball player in the SAC.
“It means so much, it’s a blessing, really,” Poole said this week of the numerous awards and recognitions she has received due to her performance on the court. “Because I remember when I was younger dreaming about all of this stuff, playing in high school, watching all the high school teams, imagining myself out there.
“And nothing but hard work and faith in God, and my family, it all got me here. I’m really blessed to be able to win this kind of award.”
Poole has also been named to the IBCA Underclass All-State Supreme 15, the second year in a row she has received that recognition. She is a core-group member of the Indiana Junior All-Stars (her Snider teammate Johnea Donahue was named to the Junior All-Stars Blue Group, which will play alongside the core group against the Indiana Senior All-Stars on June 7), as well as a member of the inaugural North All-Star Futures team.
“I’m super happy for Nae Nae that she’s been picked for it, too. I just want to play against all the good talent in Indiana. In the Kentucky game, play against those Kentucky All-Stars, that should be really fun,” Poole said. “And the AAU season, this is my last one, I’m really looking forward to that, too, finishing on a good note, having fun.”
Poole has been named to the SAC All-Conference first team in each of her first three high school seasons. Since she has been drawing attention since her freshman year – she is rated as a 4-star recruit by ESPN – Poole has visited numerous Division I programs, most recently Purdue this month.
Poole said she is close with her parents, Kristin Poole-Barnes and Jason Barnes, and so her most important criteria in selecting a college will be finding a coaching staff she trusts as she moves away from home for the first time.
“The next people (closest to me) will be the coaching staff, so I want to make sure I’m comfortable with them and can go to them,” Poole said. “My dad, he’s the reason I even started playing basketball when I first moved here. He took me to the gym with my brother, Chase. I loved it, and he’s been pushing me ever since, him and my mom, they always make sure I do the best I can.”
Poole wasn’t the only member of the family who enjoyed a thrilling postseason run this season: Her brother Chase Barnes is a sophomore at Wayne and a key member of the Generals team that won SAC, sectional and regional titles before being knocked out of the state tournament by 4A runner-up Kokomo.
“That was really cool for him, his sophomore year. He’s grown so much from last year, and I just can’t wait to see what he’s going to be in the next few years,” Poole said. “(Wayne’s tournament run) was one thing I got to look forward to after losing semistate, it’s one thing that cheered me up.”
One of Chase’s teammates, junior Jevon Lewis Jr., was also considered for the Tiffany Gooden Award. He averaged 16.6 points, 1.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.1 steals, making 49% of his shots.
But when the game was on the line, Lewis was even more dangerous: He hit a game-winner against Homestead during the regular season to prevent double-overtime and keep Wayne in the SAC title race; he hit two late free throws in the sectional semifinal to squeak past South Side; and then hit a second buzzer-beater against Homestead to claim a sectional title. Lewis was named to the Junior All-Star Blue Group and was an IBCA Underclass Large School All-State selection.
Another strong contender for the Tiffany Gooden Award was North Side junior Brauntae Johnson, who averaged 20.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.6 steals. The multisport star has been named to the IBCA Underclass Supreme 15, the Junior All-Stars Blue Group and the All-Star Futures team.
The good news for local basketball fans is that all three of these top players – and many of their talented teammates – will be back for another round next year.
“I’m just excited for us, I feel like we’re going to be really good,” Poole said of Snider’s prospects in 2023-24. “I’m just excited.”
See also • All-Northeast Indiana boys and girls basketball teams Page 4B