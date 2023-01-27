Julianna Ocampo’s first organized wrestling match came at age 3. She was about 30 pounds, matched up with a 45-pound 6-year-old.
“It was adorable. She had perfect feet on the line,” recounted her father Samuel Ocampo, now her coach at Snider. “When you watched her wrestle at that age, it was just cute. Sometimes she knew what was going on, sometimes she didn’t. But she always knew that she had to be on top of them, that’s what she did know. Other people we didn’t know would record her, it looked so cute.”
By age 5, it was clear that she had the aggressiveness and single-minded focus of a successful wrestler.
“She would double leg blast the kids right off the line, as soon as we blew the whistle. And I’m looking around like, ‘Is this really happening?’ ” her father said. “And the next match, same thing.”
Now a sophomore at Snider, Julianna is capitalizing on the potential she showed as a youngster. She went 40-5 at 106 pounds as a freshman at New Haven, becoming the first girl to win a Carroll Regional title and the second girl ever to qualify for the Indiana state finals.
Already this year, she defended her girls state title at 106 pounds, won the SAC title for her weight class and became the first girl to win her division at the Al Smith Wrestling Invitational in Mishawaka. She is 31-1 this season, with the one loss coming to an out-of-state opponent.
Ocampo and her Snider teammates begin the IHSAA postseason at the New Haven Sectional on Saturday.
“I’m excited for the state run, and I’m ready to do my thing,” she said.
Like many children of coaches, Ocampo and her siblings (she is one of 10 in the family with six sisters and three brothers) practically grew up in wrestling rooms and tournaments – and Julianna says she didn’t want to be anywhere else.
“I’ve always just had a heart for wrestling,” she said. “Ever since I was little, I just wanted to be on the wrestling mat. All I care about is wrestling, wrestling, wrestling.”
Girls wrestling is on the rise in Indiana – it was named an emerging sport by the IHSAA last year, along with boys volleyball. But while the numbers are increasing, and quickly, most of the growth is coming from girls who are new to the sport, not life-long participants like Ocampo. That means she often needs to compete at the national level to find girls with similar experience and skills. In the meantime, the majority of her matches during the high school season are against boys, just like it’s been her whole life.
“Being a girl wrestling against boys, and showing everybody girls can do just as much as the boys can, it pushes me more to be where I want to be,” Ocampo said.
When she arrives at a tournament, she usually doesn’t know whether or not a girl has ever won a title there.
“When I get told after the fact that I actually did, it’s good to know,” Ocampo said. “It’s like, we accomplished this. Let’s go to the next one that’s even bigger.”
There aren’t many bigger than the Al Smith Invitational, which has been contested for 43 years and is one of the state’s most prestigious tournaments.
Twenty-eight wrestlers competed in the 106-pound weight class, and Ocampo had to win five matches to take home the title, beating Mason Jones of Lake Central 2-0 in the championship match.
But Samuel Ocampo said the most exciting match of the tournament came in the semifinals, where Julianna wrestled Kaleb Salazar from Wawasee.
“We know the family very well, we’ve wrestled with them before, against them before,” he said. “And it was a tough match, and there were a few calls we felt the ref didn’t make that went against her, so she had to battle through that.
“It took her into overtime, and then she overcame and threw him and pinned him in overtime. And it was awesome, it was electric. The room was so loud, it was better than the finals match.”
A lot of onlookers might not have noticed, but as her father and her coach Samuel could see that she was upset by calls that went against her during the match. She’s the sort of athlete that expects perfection from herself at all times, which is a great form of motivation, but also a high bar.
“I’m serious, I think that’s one of the things that drives her in wrestling, she’s a perfectionist,” the proud father said. “She wants to blank everybody. It’s a good thing and a bad thing, a double-edged sword.
“Now, there will be a lot of tournaments where she won’t give up a point, pinning everybody. That’s fuel for her that she loves.”