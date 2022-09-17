Football is a game of imperfection.
With 11 players on the field for one team, it’s a monumental task to get everyone to do their jobs on one play, let alone for a full game.
On Friday night at Spuller Stadium, however, Snider’s first-string offense pitched the football equivalent of a perfect game. On the Panthers’ seven offensive possessions with the starters on the field, they did not punt, they did not kick a field goal and they did not turn the ball over. They got the ball seven times and found the end zone seven times on the way to a 49-21 win over Homestead, a victory that propelled Snider to sole possession of second place in the SAC behind undefeated Carroll.
“We played better on offense, we were explosive and physical and those are two things we have as goals to improve on,” said Snider coach Kurt Tippmann, who turned 51 on Friday. “We didn’t have to punt, that’s always a good sign offensively.”
The teams traded scores in the early going, and Homestead quarterback Peyton Slaven found Mason Auxier over the middle for a 19-yard touchdown with 8:55 left in the second quarter to knot the score at 14.
When Snider (4-1) got the ball back, the Panthers were pushed inside their own 10 following a holding penalty on the kickoff return. Two run plays went nowhere, and on third-and-11 from the Panther 4-yard line, Snider quarterback Luke Haupert threw deep in the direction of receiver Kamari Juarez. The ball was underthrown and fluttered, but Juarez outjumped a Homestead defensive back for it, shrugged off a tackle and outraced everyone to the end zone for a 96-yard touchdown and a 21-14 lead.
“The throw kind of slipped out of my hand and it was just a Hail Mary, honestly,” Haupert said.
Tippmann didn’t mind Haupert taking a shot to Juarez on third-and-long.
“It was underthrown enough that Kamari had to adjust and that makes it hard for the (defensive back),” Tippmann said. “Then it’s the Kamari show.”
Haupert went 9 of 13 for 185 yards and three touchdowns through the air and also ran for 60 yards.
Snider’s defense forced a punt after the go-ahead score, and Haupert rumbled 24 yards into Homestead territory on the Panthers’ next possession. Three straight carries for Snider running back Uriah Buchanan picked up 10 yards apiece with the third going for an easy touchdown through the right side and a 28-14 halftime advantage.
On the first play from scrimmage after the break, Buchanan got the ball again and ran right from the Snider 20. He found a hole, reached the sideline and went 80 yards untouched to extend the margin to 21.
“I saw a seam and I just took it, I took off,” said Buchanan, who ran 15 times for 193 yards and three touchdowns. “Thankful for the O-line for blocking and Kamari Juarez blocking for me (on the edge), that created the seam.”
Homestead responded with a 73-yard touchdown drive, finishing it with a 6-yard pass from Slaven to Kamden Johnson, bringing the Spartans (3-2) within 35-21.
The Panthers put the game away with a grinding 17-play, 65-yard drive that ate up nearly eight minutes and saw Snider convert two fourth downs, including a fourth-and-9 on a diving catch for 14 yards from Ke’drell Billingsley, and eventually run the ball in with De’Alcapone Veazy on fourth-and-goal from the 1.
The Panthers won their third straight since a loss to Carroll in Week 2 and Tippmann was serenaded with “Happy Birthday” from Snider players and fans before the team left the field.
Jordan Lee caught two first-quarter touchdown passes from Haupert for a total of 47 yards.