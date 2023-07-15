INDIANAPOLIS – If there was any doubt that Indiana football’s North-South rivalry is real and strongly felt, that was dispelled by the end of Friday night.
The South All-Stars won the 57th annual Murat Shrine North-South Football All-Star Classic at Decatur Central by a score of 21-2, stretching their current win streak to three straight games.
But the officials called the game with 4:09 left in the fourth quarter as the Classic, which had been chippy from the start, devolved to the point where flags were near constants and the refs had to shoo athletes away from the opposing sideline after most plays.
“This was an intense game, this was a normal high school football game, we all wanted to win this game,” Leo offensive lineman Collin Butler said. “We’re All-Stars for a reason, none of us like losing. We were all out here working our butts off every day, trying to get the win.”
Snider offensive lineman Brandon Stuckey was selected as a captain by his teammates and took part in the coin toss.
“It felt good that they looked at me as a leader. I wasn’t trying to be nothing extra, nothing special, I was just trying to be who I was, an outgoing guy,” Stuckey said. “These aren’t just guys anymore, these are my brothers. I know four days is a short time, but after four days these are my brothers. After going back home, we’re going to spend time with each other.”
The North, which was shut out in the 2022 All-Star game, was the first on the board this time around. The South was called for intentional grounding in the end zone, so the North was awarded a safety and took a 2-0 lead with 9:34 still to play in the first quarter.
The South took its first lead with nine seconds left in the first quarter on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Mooresville quarterback Nick Patterson to Tri tight end Parker Burke, then added to that lead on a 4-yard touchdown carry by Greenfield Central’s Andrew Zellers midway through the second quarter.
The final score of the game came on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Mater Dei quarterback Mason Wunderlich to Cathedral wide receiver David Ayers.
The North had a few highlights over the rest of the game – a 59-yard pass from Max Mullis of West Lafayette to Kolton Nanko of Yorktown, which made up the majority of the team’s passing yards for the night, and an interception by Armen Koltookian of Concord, which he returned for 47 yards.
But the North would not find the end zone all night, and has now gone two straight years without scoring a touchdown.
Carroll’s Sebastian Lopez had two attempts at a field goal late in the second quarter. The first, from 44 yards out, was blocked, and the 37-yard attempt that followed was ruled wide left.
“I was really happy with my first kickoff, it was out the back of the end zone, so that was good,” Lopez said. “It was just unfortunate. The snap for the first (field goal attempt) wasn’t perfect, and the holds weren’t perfect either. It was difficult to see it called no good on the second one, when I thought it was good. But you move on, there’s nothing I can do about it now.”
Wayne running back Lamarion Nelson picked up 6 yards rushing on one carry, and also had 19 kickoff return yards.
Angola defensive back Andre Tagliaferri had five total tackles and linebackers Maverick Summersett of South Adams, Luke Graft of Norwell and Josh Arntz of Columbia City each had three. Lopez had one.