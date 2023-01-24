Back when Andre Goodwell was a football player at Harding, the annual game against South Side was one of the “most fierce and most physical” on the SAC schedule.
“When you’d leave, you’d know you had just played a football game against South Side,” Goodwell said Tuesday.
That’s the kind of team Goodwell aims to bring back to Archer Field this fall. He was approved as the South Side head football coach at the school board meeting Monday, and was introduced to Archers players Tuesday.
“The wins and losses will come,” Goodwell said. “I just met with a group of our players, and I told them that. But the most important thing to me is that we can learn together, and we can be a family and build together.
“I expect our team members to be leaders in the school. There’s a lot of responsibility that comes with having that South on your jersey. I would like to get this generation to understand what it takes to wear that, and what that meant in years past.”
The recent years have been rough ones. The Archers went 0-10 last season, losing their first eight games under Guy Lee and their final two under interim coaches James Macon and Justice Caley. Lee went 1-16 over two seasons.
South Side’s last winning season came in 2009, when the Archers went 8-2 under coach Mike Cheviron. The Archers made it to a semistate title game under coach Matt Land in 2005, but the program has not won a postseason title since.
Goodwell has previously served as a football and basketball assistant at Bishop Luers, where he works as an administrative assistant and Director of Transportation.
“It’s kind of overwhelming – it’s a chance to live out a dream of being a high school football coach, especially here in the SAC where I grew up,” Goodwell said. “I was a rival to South Side, but with the community and all the friends and relationships I’ve had with guys who went to South Side, I almost feel like I know what South Side pride means, I know what it meant to them growing up.”
Goodwell, who said he envisions a team that will “be fast and hit hard,” takes over the program as the SAC is transitioning from a nine-game conference schedule to a seven-game slate, so each team will start the season with two non-conference games.
The Archers will open the 2023 season at Marion, and they will play host to South Bend St. Joseph in Week 2.