The South Side Archers are going to have to remain patient for at least a couple more weeks.
Work on the hotly anticipated artificial turf field and a newly resurfaced track has been underway since the end of the school year, and South Side athletic director Torrey Curry said athletes and staff have watched the progress all summer.
“It’s been great for kids as they come in (to the weight room), it doesn’t matter what team, they’re walking by this every day and they’re watching this transformation,” Curry said. “Now, you can see the framework of the concrete curb around the track. You can see where long jump, pole vault, high jump, discus and shot put are going to be, so it’s becoming more real.”
The new track is going in this week, and once that is finished, a double-sized crew will begin laying the turf for the field itself.
The goal is to have the field finished by Aug. 14.
If all goes well, a girls soccer game Aug. 17 against New Haven could be the first contest on the newly refurbished field. The current schedule leaves plenty of time before South Side’s varsity football home opener, when the Archers will play host to South Bend St. Joseph on Aug. 25.
The biggest advantage of a turf field is that it can be used regularly without tearing up the grass – a consideration that is especially important at “landlocked” South Side, which doesn’t have a large campus with multiple practice fields.
“It’s going to allow us to practice on our game field like we have been since the fall of 2019, and not destroy it,” Curry said. “They won’t always do the same drill at the same point of the turf so they’re not packing it down, but as a fan, you’re not going to notice that. In the past, you’d come to a game at South Side and in Week 5, you could see the bare spots. And there’s nothing we can do – we have great groundskeepers, but once those cleats are on it five days a week, it chews it up and we can’t regrow.”
Once South Side’s field is installed, three of Fort Wayne Community Schools’ four high school stadiums will have turf fields. Spuller Stadium’s artificial field, which is shared by Northrop and Snider, cost about $1 million when it was installed in 2019, and the cost of such a project has increased by roughly 40% in the years since. Still, the fields at Spuller and at Wayne (which had a turf field installed last year) have proved to be a good investment, according to Darren Hess, FWCS facilities director.
“It’s less maintenance, so we’re able to focus our grounds crews elsewhere on site and other facilities. It’s safer, we’ve had fewer injuries,” Hess said. “We can use the field literally 24-7, we’re using it all day for P.E.”
North Side is slated to have a turf field installed as part of the 2024 budget.
Hess said artificial turf is quickly becoming the standard for high schools across the country.
“It’s definitely the norm now. It used to be colleges, and it’s filtered down to the high schools, just because of the multisport, multipurpose use of the space,” Hess said. “We’re using Northrop and Wayne all the time. Before, it was used just on Friday night.”
Until the new field is finished in a few weeks, the Archers’ football team is being bused to practice at the South Side Athletic Annex, which is by the former Elmhurst High School. Some of South Side’s soccer games will continue to be played at the annex due to conflicts with football practice, but the Archers will be able to hold Saturday games on their home campus this fall.
“It will be interesting juggling, but we’ll get it figured out and we’ll be better at it next year,” Curry said.