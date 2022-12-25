In her first year at South Side – and her first year as a high school head coach – Brittani Turner was voted the SAC Coach of the Year by her fellow coaches.
The Archers went 8-16 in 2022 and 3-3 in conference play.
Turner took over a program that has many multi-sport athletes, which means her players are staying active year-round, but few players who play club volleyball, which is the norm for some other programs in the city.
“I honestly just have a group of fun girls,” Turner said. “This year, the athletic department is trying to involve other students as far as the student section, theme nights they have for different sports, and getting all the kids to support each sport, so I think that’s fun, and it’s been good for us. We’ve had some nice crowds come out and watch our girls, which helps fuel them.”
Turner had previously coached freshman volleyball at Northrop and been a JV coach and varsity assistant at Canterbury.
“It’s way more responsibility than being an assistant coach. Just learning all the behind-the-scenes things that make the games possible, those things are new,” Turner said. “Ordering uniforms. Deadlines. Working with different programs, it’s all new for me.”
Turner said she had enough girls come out to fill three teams, including some who had never played before.
“Seeing some of the girls step up as leaders who were more reserved or quiet at the beginning of the season, I saw a lot of that,” Turner said.
Turner said it was rewarding to be recognized in this way by her fellow coaches.
“It was an amazing feeling. I also think – my family teases me about this – ‘Little old me? They chose me?’ ” Turner said. “It was amazing to have coaches with successful programs, and coaches who have been coaching for many years, recognize what is going on with my program. I’m grateful, they made me feel really good.”