After the Spartans raised the Homestead Holiday Tournament trophy, celebrating a 55-49 overtime win over previously undefeated Mishawaka Marian on Thursday, Kyron Kaopuiki’s first reaction was how worn out he was.
The senior guard scored 20 in the championship game for the Spartans (9-1) after having 27 in a 67-45 win in the final pool play game against Hamilton Southeastern earlier Thursday.
“Very tired, but just happy that we were able to come out with a win,” Kaopuiki said. “We were playing hard, playing with a lot of energy, a lot of energy off the bench, too. People stepping up when they needed to.”
Homestead coach Chris Johnson said that kind of energy wasn’t shown in the Spartans’ first game of the tournament, a 48-37 loss to Munster early Wednesday that almost ended Homestead’s chances of reaching the first-place game. An 83-50 win over South Bend St. Joseph on Wednesday opened the door a bit more – as did the possibility of having three teams in their four-team pool all go 2-1 – but the Spartans would only be able to finish atop their group if they beat Southeastern by 22 or more.
And that is precisely what they were able to do after holding the Royals scoreless for the first 5:16 of the second half. Kaopuiki hit two free throws with 8.3 seconds on the clock to seal the deal for Homestead.
“It was the most intense 22-point win that a team has ever gone through,” Johnson said.
Waiting for the Spartans, who are ranked No. 4 in the IBCA and AP Class 4A polls, was Class 3A No. 1 Mishawaka Marian, which had beaten Fishers in overtime, outlasted Bishop Dwenger and beaten Valparaiso on Thursday morning with a buzzer-beater.
The championship game was tied 10 at the end of the first quarter, and though junior guard Will Jamison and Kaopuiki opened the second quarter with back-to-back 3s, the Knights (10-1) refused to fall off the pace. A 3-pointer by senior guard Jackson Price – his third of the game – tied it once more at 19 heading into halftime.
Kaopuiki really started heating up in the third quarter by hitting three from outside the arc. A basket by senior forward Grant Leeper put the Spartans up 38-30, their largest lead of the night.
“My teammates were getting me open, and I was just taking advantage of the opportunities and knocking down shots,” Kaopuiki said.
But the Knights climbed right back into the game in the fourth quarter. With about four seconds to go, trailing by three, senior guard Deaglan Sullivan missed a jumper, fellow senior Dareon Thornton grabbed the rebound and kicked it back out to junior forward Zion Rhoades, who hit his only 3-pointer of the evening. Homestead’s full-court heave was unsuccessful, so the game went to overtime.
Only then was Homestead finally able to put away the Knights for good. Kaopuiki caught a long pass in the corner for his sixth 3-pointer to get the spurt started. Grant Leeper put Homestead up 50-47, and Jamison made five of six free throws in overtime. Jamison finished with 17 points and Leeper had 16. Nic Gallagher, who had a field goal in the third quarter, was the only other Spartan to score.
Price, who finished with five 3s, scored 17 for the Knights. Sullivan had 15.
Bishop Dwenger went 0-4 over the two-day tourney, losing 71-58 to Valparaiso and 39-33 to Marian on the first day and 62-38 to Fishers in the final pool play game early Thursday. The Saints (1-8) led St. Joseph 30-28 at halftime of the seventh-place game, but were outscored 20-11 in the third quarter and lost 61-47. Senior Preston Ross led Bishop Dwenger with 20 points in the final game, and Ethan Roy had 9.