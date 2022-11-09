Saed Anabtawi is a Cavalier through and through.
The Canterbury senior goalkeeper has attended the school since he was two years old and has played for longtime coach Greg Mauch since the eighth grade. And on Wednesday, plenty of his fellow Cavaliers were on hand in the school library as he officially signed with Indiana soccer.
"I've seen many, many athletes do this before, and it's always been a dream of mine. And to be able to do it with such a prestigious program, Indiana, I couldn't be more grateful," Anabtawi said. "It makes it more official and just gives me some extra motivation to work harder."
Anabtawi was announced as the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association Player of the Year on Monday after giving up 0.7 goals a game as a senior. He gave up 13 goals and made 47 saves as the Cavaliers went 16-2-3. Anabtawi had 10 shutouts and also scored a goal from his position in goal.
Anabtawi and his teammates reached the Class 2A semistate this season, winning three of their first five state tournament games via shutouts and the regional championship in a penalty shootout.
Anabtawi also won sectional titles with the Cavaliers in 2020 and 2021 and reached the state finals in 2020. He was named a United Soccer Coaches All-American as a junior.
He will join a Hoosier program that is 9-3-6 this season and is currently in the midst of the Big Ten tournament. Indiana has won eight national titles, the most recent coming in 2012, and finished as national runners-up as recently as 2020. The Hoosier have qualified for the NCAA tournament every year since 1987 and have won Big Ten regular season and tournament titles as recently as 2020.
"Coach (Todd) Yeagley and the rest of the staff, they've had a lot of belief in me over the years and they've stuck with me through it all, and I couldn't be more grateful for them and when they came knocking," Anabtawi said. "I'm ready to work and continue to be a winner and hopefully compete for some titles in the future."
Anabtawi said he isn't sure when he can expect to see playing time for the Hoosiers, but he is planning to graduate early and arrive on campus next semester.
"I'm getting down there a little bit early, so I'll be training and trying to get where I can on the roster spots, and whatever I can do with that I'll make the most of, for sure," Anabtawi said.
Nedal Anabtawi, Saed's father, said his son was excited by the prospect of playing at IU from the very beginning, and he asked all the questions when they visited the campus in Bloomington.
"I stayed quiet, he knows what he wants, so we're very proud of him," Nedal Anabtawi said. "He was waiting for it, and he got it. ... We all had tears, and we couldn't wait to get to the car and celebrate."
Anabtawi's senior season coincided with legendary coach Mauch's final season before retiring.
"Coach Mauch hasn't just been a coach to me, he's been a father-figure, a grandpa-figure, whatever you want to call it," Anabtawi said. "He's a legend in the game, and he's a legend in my life, since I was an eighth grader. He always had a belief in me. Since he gave me those words back then, I took those words and went running with it and didn't look back, really."