The first event of the upcoming basketball season was held Wednesday as boys and girls teams from around the area turned out for basketball media day at SportOne Parkview Fieldhouse.
Girls teams have been practicing for a week and a half and play their first games as soon as Tuesday. Boys teams officially begin practice Nov. 7 and can play games starting Nov. 21.
“As far as what I’m looking forward to and my staff, we’re looking forward to the first game,” said second-year Northrop coach Katie Jackson, whose Bruins open Nov. 5 at Leo. “These girls have been going since the limited-contact period started at the end of August. You’re kind of in that lull of when is the first game coming. So we’re anxious for that.
“Seeing these girls in practice, they jell together. They have that chemistry and bond on the floor – they have it in practice. They have it off the court. But now seeing it in a game situation, seeing the final product, that’s what we’re anxious for.”
The Bruins went 15-8 in Jackson’s first season, including 6-3 against the SAC. Jackson said juniors Lexi Castator, formerly of Carroll, and Destini Craig, previously of Snider, have transferred to Northrop during the offseason.
“We’re trying to put a group of talented girls together and teach them concepts as far as sharing the ball, and buy into our motto this year of, ‘We are better together than we are alone,’ ” Jackson said. “They believe in the ‘one more’ – they’re always willing to pass. And if you score, we score.
“Hopefully playing as a team, putting all those talented girls together and watching them play actual team basketball, that’s the identity of Northrop basketball.”
Another team eagerly awaiting opening night is the Wayne girls, who went 10-12 in 2021-22 and have improved on the previous season’s win total the last three years. This year, coach Lacia Gorman, in her fifth season, said finishing above .500 this season – something Wayne hasn’t done since 2014-15 – is non-negotiable.
“We’re really excited that we have seniors this year – in two years, we haven’t had seniors,” said Gorman. “It definitely showed in games where it came down to a one or two point difference. We didn’t have that leader to step up and say, ‘OK girls, we’ve got this.’ Put it on their back. This year, those one- or two-point games should swing our way.”
Like last year, the Concordia boys face Leo and NorthWood at the beginning of their season – and just like last year, the Lions and Panthers are coming back from a meeting in the regional final.
Unlike last year – in which the Cadets beat six SAC opponents – they know they will not be overlooked or underestimated.
“We’re excited about the group that we have. We have everybody back from last year’s team, we didn’t graduate anybody,” Concordia coach Phil Brackmann said. “It’s a different feeling, having eight wins two years ago, when some of these guys were freshmen, sophomores, playing to 13 last year. We were picked to be the No. 10 team in the conference and were kind of competing for the championship at the end there. We lost out in the end, but I’m excited about where we’re at and the potential that we have.”