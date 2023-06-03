WARSAW – Eastside's attempt to defend a state softball championship came to an end Saturday with a 7-0 loss to Andrean in a Class 2A semistate championship game at Warsaw.
The Class 2A No. 2 Blazers (30-3) were dealt only their fourth loss in the last two years. The defeat was the final game in the decorated careers of seniors Natalie Lower, Grace McClain, Grace Kreischer and Katie O'Brien, who helped Eastside to back-to-back regional championships and the team's first state title in 24 years last season.
"I'm proud of our girls, they've battled," Eastside coach Brennen Kitchen said. "I don't think anybody thought we were going to win 30 games this year and to get back to this point, to put themselves in a position to be one game away from getting to state again. It's a pretty remarkable year for this group.
"Cannot say enough about our seniors. They're going to be greatly missed. The leadership they provided – they're great softball players, but the type of people they are and the legacy they're leaving at Eastside is just amazing. The two-year run that these girls have had has been absolutely amazing."
The Blazers went 59-4 over those two seasons, winning as many regional crowns as Eastside had in its previous 18 seasons.
"Eastside softball has a lot of tradition, we know that," Kitchen said, after being asked to reflect on what his quartet of seniors has meant to the program. "But we hadn't won a whole lately until last year and last year these girls raised the bar for the expectations of the program. They put Eastside softball back on the map where it belongs and I'm grateful to them because they've worked their tails off. ... It's been a pleasure to coach these girls."
But it will be No. 7 Andrean (29-7) which will get the chance to face undefeated No. 1 North Posey (28-0) for the Class 2A title on Purdue's campus Friday. The Blazers beat North Posey in last year's title game, 2-1.
Andrean advanced after a game in which Eastside made little hard contact against pitcher Abigail Bond, who worked a complete game and gave up only five hits while striking out five. The Blazers put a runner in scoring position in the first, third, fourth and sixth innings, but could not come up with a game-changing hit.
"She spun it pretty good," Kitchen said of Bond, a Purdue Northwest commit. "I can't pinpoint why we weren't making hard contact on her, but she minimized our contact, we didn't have any hard hits until late in the game. Hats off to her, she pitched a gem."
The 59ers jumped in front in the first with a double and a run-scoring single off Eastside ace Lower, then tacked on a run with three straight singles, all of them barely out of the reach of Eastside defenders, in the fourth to go up 2-0.
Andrean, which toppled No. 3 Hebron in the regional championship earlier in the week, made Lower work all evening, fouling off a slew of pitches and making every at-bat a battle. That work paid off in the sixth when the team from Merrillville pushed across five runs on four hits. The big blow was a booming no-doubt three-run home run to left by sophomore Micah Snider to complete the scoring.
Eastside put the first two runners on in the bottom of the inning on a double off the wall in left-center from O'Brien, her team's hardest-hit ball of the game, and a McClain walk, but Bond retired the next three Blazers, striking out two, to maintain the shutout.
Eastside got to the evening matchup with a breezy 6-0 triumph in the afternoon semifinal against No. 5 Madison-Grant, the second straight season the Blazers had gone through the Argylls in the semistate semifinals. That victory, Eastside's ninth in a row, ran their postseason run differential to plus-46 in four games.
Lower dominated the proceedings in the opener, pitching a complete game shutout, striking out four, giving up only four hits and retiring the final 10 batters she faced. The senior also drove in a pair of runs with a single in a three-run first inning.
"Nat's locked in right now, she's Playoff Nat," Kitchen said, leaving no doubt of who was starting on the mound in the championship game. "She had a good regular season for us, but she just turns it on for us come playoffs."
O'Brien drove in three runs in the semifinal victory with a pair of line drives down the left-field line, one for a single and the other for a double.
Andrean got to the evening's matchup with an 11-1 win over Delphi.
While the Blazers fell short of back-to-back state titles, they will have a chance to make another run next season. A number of their key players, including Lilli Cline, Jayci Kitchen, Victoria Roose, Moyra McAtee and Timmery Hunter, will be back for another push in 2024.
"Like I said, the bar is raised, expectations are high for Eastside softball every year," Brennen Kitchen said. "We've got capable girls who are underclassmen and every year we're going to be excited to play softball. But we're going to take tonight to honor our seniors and cherish their legacy."
Other area teams
Class 4A
LAKE CENTRAL 6, CARROLL 0: In West Lafayette, the Chargers' Cinderella run came to an end in the semistate semifinals. Carroll (15-14), which captured its first regional title earlier in the week with a win over Huntington North, was even with the state's 10th-ranked team Saturday through two innings, but Lake Central posted four runs in the third.
Class 3A
NEW PRAIRIE 1, LEO 0: At Twin Lakes, the Class 3A No. 1 Lions (26-2) fell short of their fourth semistate title in a decade, falling to the third-ranked Cougars (30-5) in the championship game despite putting runners in scoring position in the second (a double from Haylee Schott), third and fifth. The game's only run scored on a squeeze bunt in the fourth inning. Leo got to the title game with a 4-1 win over No. 10 Yorktown in a semifinal earlier in the day.