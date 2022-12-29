Columbia City’s girls basketball team faced its toughest test of the year Thursday in pool play at Warsaw’s Tiger Classic from South Bend Washington, the top-ranked team in Class 4A.
The Eagles looked up to the task early, taking an eight-point lead midway through the second quarter, but the Panthers ultimately claimed a 67-50 victory.
Columbia City, which entered the week ranked 10th in 4A, was led by Kyndra Sheets, who scored 22 points. The Panthers have rattled off 16 straight victories to open the season by an average of 45 points. The Eagles (13-2) opened pool play by knocking off Class 2A No. 8 Winchester, 59-45, getting 27 points from Addison Baxter.
Warsaw advanced to the championship game today by defeating Kokomo, 54-39, and Chesterton, 60-47. Against Chesterton, Brooke Zartman led four in double figures for the Tigers (12-3) with 17 points, while Zartman, Brooke Winchester and Joslyn Bricker each scored 15 for Warsaw in the win over Kokomo.
Braves’, Warriors’ wrestlers in top 10
Bellmont, Wawasee in top 10 at Al Smith: Bellmont sits in ninth place and Wawasee 10th after the first day of the 43rd Al Smith Classic at Mishawaka. Gavin Davis (152 pounds) is still alive in the championship bracket for the Braves, while Duke Myers (170) and Keagan Martin (220) are both still competing in the consolation round.
Kaleb Salazar (106) and Donovan Blair (195) will wrestle in the championship bracket today for Wawasee. Snider finished the first day in 18th place, while Garrett (21st), Warsaw (25th) and Carroll (28th) are also competing in the tournament.
Juilanna Ocampo (106) and unbeaten De’Alcapon Veazy (182) of Snider and Chase Leech (160) of Garrett will also wrestle in the championship round today.
Knights’ grapplers 2nd in Connersville East Noble holds second place with 96.5 points, 1.5 behind 1st-place Greenfield-Central after the first day of the Spartan Classic at Connersville.
Ayman Ahmed (120), Cody Biddle (145), Dallas Plattner (152) and Conner Leins (182) are all still alive for championships for the Knights, while Jarin Frauhiger (132) and Peyton Long (285) will wrestle in the championship bracket today for Southern Wells, who finished the day in 31st place with 16 points.