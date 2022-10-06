Girls Soccer
Class 3A Carroll
DeKalb 5, South Side 0: The Barons (13-4) took a 2-0 lead in the first half and added three more goals in the second to move on to the sectional final against Carroll. Jaylin Carroll and Katie Witte each scored twice and Riley Exford scored once. The Archers finish the season with a 4-8 record.
Carroll 5, Snider 0: The Chargers improved to 13-5-1, while Snider's season is over with a 9-7-1 mark.
Class 3A Northrop
Warsaw 3, Columbia City 1: Bonnie Hampton scored Warsaw's first goal in the eighth minute. Addison Baxter tied the game for the Eagles midway through the second half, and then Lola Pepper and Macy Wayne scored for the Tigers (13-4-2) in the final 12 minutes to put Warsaw through to the final, where they will meet Homestead. Bailey Shidler had 11 saves for Columbia City (12-5-1).
Homestead 9, Wayne 0: The Spartans (10-5-3) scored three goals on the Generals (3-13-1) in the first three minutes and led 5-0 at halftime. Emily Graham scored three goals for Homestead and Sofia Centrone scored twice.
Class 2A NorthWood
NorthWood 3, East Noble 0: The Panthers took a 2-0 lead in the first half and scored again in the second. East Noble ends the season with a 4-10-3 record.
Angola 2, Lakeland 0: The Hornets (9-8) scored a goal in each half to go through to the sectional final, where they will meet NorthWood.
Class 2A Culver Academies
Leo 2, Culver Academies 0: The game was deadlocked at 0-0 at halftime but No. 7 Leo (14-4) scored twice in the second half to advance to the sectional final.
Class 2A Bellmont
Bellmont 2, Norwell 1: Norwell's Grace Mann scored the only goal of the first half, but Bellmont (12-5-2) scored twice in the last nine minutes to move on to the sectional final against Woodlan. Sydney Keane and Lauren McMahon scored the Braves goals. Norwell finishes the season 10-7.
Woodlan 4, Marion 0: The Warriors' record improves to 12-5.
Class A Westview
Central Noble 1 (w), Westview 1: The Cougars (10-2-3) beat Westview in a penalty kick shoot out and will now face Bethany Christian in the sectional final. Both teams scored goals in the first half.
Class A Canterbury
Lakewood Park Christian 3, South Adams 1: The Panthers (8-6-1) are headed to the sectional finals for the third year in a row. Emerson Smith scored South Adams' only goal in the first half, and the game was tied 1-1 at halftime. The Starfires finish the season with a 4-9-1 record.
Canterbury 2, Blackhawk Christian 0: The host Cavaliers got two goals in the second half from Isabel Schlabach and Stella VandeWater. No. 11 Canterbury (8-8-2) moves on to face Lakewood Park Christian in the final on Saturday. The Braves finish the season 6-10-1.
Volleyball
Concordia 3, Northrop 0: At Northrop, the Cadets (18-13, 7-0) secured an outright SAC title by beating the Bruins (5-21, 2-5) 25-15, 25-9, 25-12. The Cadets did not drop a set to an SAC opponent all season and open the Class 3A Leo Sectional against Bishop Dwenger next Thursday.
Warsaw 3, Concord 0: At Warsaw, the Tigers (20-8, 7-0) swept Concord 25-10, 25-17, 25-22 to secure the NLC title. Kaylee Weeks led the way with 11 kills, Leah Henderson had four blocks and Ellie Hepler 21 digs.
Wayne Trace 3, Woodlan 2: At Haviland, Ohio, the Warriors (19-10, 4-2 ACAC) lost a five-set match 25-19, 25-22, 19-25, 14-25, 15-13. Avah Smith led Woodlan with 15 kills and 14 digs, Audra Smith had 20 assists, Alyssa Harvey four aces and Kyra Parker 4.5 blocks.