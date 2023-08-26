KENDALLVILLE – East Noble mostly did what it wanted to do defensively against Class 5A No. 1 Snider on Friday night.
The Knights simply couldn’t bring down Uriah Buchanan.
“On defense, you’re always trying to have one unblocked guy at the point of attack,” East Noble coach Luke Amstutz said. “We had one unblocked guy at the point of attack a couple of times and it didn’t matter.
“I legit think we just couldn’t tackle No. 1 (Buchanan). A lot of people are going to find out they can’t tackle No. 1.”
Buchanan, who in the offseaason was gifted the No. 1 jersey given to Snider’s hardest-working senior, ran 22 times for 279 yards and three touchdowns and the Panthers left East Noble with a 45-28 victory over the pesky Knights, who proved their mettle in the face of the relentless onslaught from the Snider offense.
Buchanan got going early, breaking off runs of 40 and 20 yards on Snider’s first possession and then scoring untouched from a yard out through the right side for a 7-0 lead near the end of the first quarter, completing a 10-play, 99-yard drive.
“You see him all summer, all spring, you see him out there with bags and cones and all kinds of things and what’s pretty cool is in (Friday’s) performance, you saw what he was working on back in April, May and June,” Snider coach Kurt Tippmann said of his running back. “When he gets the ball in his hands, he has the ability to make … guys miss in the second and third levels, make some great cuts.”
Snider (2-0) went into halftime with a 21-7 lead after quarterback Ke’ron Billingsley found senior receiver Austin Ganaway with a jump ball to the corner from 16 yards out with 1.3 seconds left before the break.
On the first play of the third quarter, Buchanan burst through the middle, then cut to the left, reached the sideline and outraced everyone for a 63-yard touchdown.
Early in the fourth period, the 6-foot, 185-pound back carried the ball on every play of a five-play, 65-yard touchdown drive to put the Panthers in front 38-13.
“Not only is he shifty, but he also is powerful,” Amstutz said. “I wasn’t expecting that. On film, you can see him shake and move and do some things, but he also runs through arms and runs through some tackles and keeps his balance.”
East Noble (1-1) did its best to control the clock in the first half and ran 28 total plays on its first two drives but did not score on either occasion despite converting 7 of 8 third-down attempts. Dylan Krehl scored the Knights’ first touchdown on a 3-yard plunge late in the first half and added a 26-yard score late in the game on a nifty cutback to the left after it looked like he was hemmed in the backfield.
Billingsley ran five times for 45 yards, including a 26-yard score in the second quarter on a fourth-and-5 play, which saw him evade a sack, race for the sideline and then split two defenders on the way to the pylon for a 14-0 lead. He also went 9 for 12 for 86 yards through the air.
Snider’s Levi Overholser returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown on a tipped ball to make it 45-13 early in the fourth quarter.
”They held the ball a long time, purposely took the clock down,” Tippmann said. “I was pleased our guys didn’t get frustrated with that because our offense wants the ball. ... You gotta have some patience and realize they’re doing that on purpose.”
Meanwhile, Amstutz felt his team saw what it needed to see in its first of four scheduled matchups against the SAC power.
”Our kids battled,” the 12th-year Knights coach said. “I’m not big on moral victories, but that’s the No. 1 team in 5A and I’m not saying I expect to beat them, but I expect our kids to never back down. I don’t think we ever backed down. ... That’s why we want to play them.”
Among those in attendance were former East Noble stars Bailey Parker, now a defensive back at Saint Francis, and Chris Hood, an offensive lineman at Ball State.